How Do I Get My Toddler to Stay in Bed?

Sometimes, it can feel like bedtime is biggest battle in your family. If you’re like me, you probably want to build a strong foundation of discipline. But you also want to maintain warmth and love.

The keys to getting your toddler to stay in his or her bed are consistency and consequences.

Here are some tips that might help you with a strong-willed toddler.

Be clear with your consequences. If he or she doesn’t meet your expectations, then there might a lost privilege.

When you explain consequences, be consistent. Try your best to be firm but not angry.

Be prepared to wait outside his or her door right after your put your toddler to bed.

Focus on encouraging positive behaviors. Praise your toddler when he does stay in bed through the night or shows growth in her behavior.

