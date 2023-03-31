How Do I Stop My Toddler from Hitting?

At this developmental stage, it can be common for toddlers to lash out physically. In some cases, this behavior will naturally fade over time. But when your toddler shows a pattern of this behavior, your attention and care are necessary.

Your response should depend on your toddler’s age and maturity level. Here are some tips to respond to your toddler’s hitting behavior.

Make sure your toddler knows that this behavior is unacceptable.

But also seek to understand why he or she is hitting a sibling or friend. Sometimes, your toddler might simply be seeking attention or a response.

Use these opportunities to model grace and forgiveness with your toddler. Look for moments for your toddler to practice apologizing.

