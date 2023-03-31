You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

How Do I Stop My Toddler from Hitting?

At this developmental stage, it can be common for toddlers to lash out physically. In some cases, this behavior will naturally fade over time. But when your toddler shows a pattern of this behavior, your attention and care are necessary.

Your response should depend on your toddler’s age and maturity level. Here are some tips to respond to your toddler’s hitting behavior.

  • Make sure your toddler knows that this behavior is unacceptable.
  • But also seek to understand why he or she is hitting a sibling or friend. Sometimes, your toddler might simply be seeking attention or a response.
  • Use these opportunities to model grace and forgiveness with your toddler. Look for moments for your toddler to practice apologizing.

Remember to reinforce positive behavior alongside of focusing on shaping negative behavior in a different direction. For more help on this topic and modeling grace and forgiveness, explore our parenting resources here.  

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin

Submit Your Parenting Questions

We’d love to hear from you! Share your questions about parenting here. 

Submit Your Parenting Question Here

First Name

Submit