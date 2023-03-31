Is It Normal for a Toddler to Touch Themselves?

Toddlers are naturally curious! At this stage of development, it’s perfectly normal for toddlers to explore their private parts.
Actually, this development is a good sign and opportunity for you to begin to build a healthy foundation of body image and sexuality with your toddler.
Here are some things you can do and should know when your toddler starts to explore his or her genitals.
- Your immediate responses are important in these moments. Remember that your toddler doesn’t quite understand what’s right or wrong in this area. Remain calm with your toddler.
- Know that your toddler’s exploration of his or her body does not produce sexual stimulation. At this stage, little kids don’t feel sexual pleasure in this way.
- Start to build the foundation of healthy sexuality with your toddler. Introduce the name of private parts when you feel it’s appropriate.
- Say things like:
- “I’ve noticed you touching your private parts a lot lately”
- “Do you know the name of your private part?”
- “Why have you been doing this?” “Does doing this make you feel anything?”
As you navigate these complex situations and continue to build a foundation of sexuality for your children, check out more resources here.