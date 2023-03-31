Is It Normal for a Toddler to Touch Themselves?

Toddlers are naturally curious! At this stage of development, it’s perfectly normal for toddlers to explore their private parts.

Actually, this development is a good sign and opportunity for you to begin to build a healthy foundation of body image and sexuality with your toddler.

Here are some things you can do and should know when your toddler starts to explore his or her genitals.

Your immediate responses are important in these moments. Remember that your toddler doesn’t quite understand what’s right or wrong in this area. Remain calm with your toddler.

Know that your toddler’s exploration of his or her body does not produce sexual stimulation. At this stage, little kids don’t feel sexual pleasure in this way.

Start to build the foundation of healthy sexuality with your toddler. Introduce the name of private parts when you feel it’s appropriate.

Say things like: “I’ve noticed you touching your private parts a lot lately” “Do you know the name of your private part?” “Why have you been doing this?” “Does doing this make you feel anything?”



