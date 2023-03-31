How Do I Respond to My Toddler’s Night Terrors?

It’s important to take the supernatural and spiritual realm seriously. At the same time, it’s necessary to consider the value of psychology and mental health. In general, night terrors and nightmares are very common for toddlers.

This stage of life is full of rapid brain development and ripe for imagination. Deep sleep is still very critical for your toddler. When he or she is disturbed from sleep, it’s not uncommon for nightmares to appear.

Here are some things you can do and should know when your toddler experiences nightmares and night terrors.

You always have prayer. In these moments, commit to praying for and with your son or daughter.

Remain as calm as you can when your toddler is in the middle of a night terror. Be reassuring for your son or daughter.

Don’t leave your toddler alone. Stay with him or her until they fall back asleep.

Nightmares can be frightening not only for your children but for you as well. If you’d like to discuss these situations, feel free to call us. For more resources on nightmares and night terrors, check out our resources here.