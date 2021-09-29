Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

How to Encourage your Children’s Style and Identity

  • By Kate Sheppard
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Every child possesses different interests, quirks, and personalities . And even if these things may be different than your own or what you would like, it is important to encourage your children to create their own style and identity.

Your child’s personality may start shining through from a young age. Supporting our children’s style and identity plays a crucial role in boosting their confidence and self-esteem. 

Every child possesses different interests, quirks, and personalities . And even if these things may be different than your own or what you would like, it is important to encourage your children to create their own style and identity.

Show your Support by Getting Involved

There is no better way to encourage your child than by showing your support and getting involved. Being present in your child’s life often speaks louder than words and is an effective confidence booster. 

If your child is partaking in ballet recitals or band practice, show up to his concerts and be her number one supporter. This will show your children you are always there for them. You have their back and are more than happy to support them in everything they do.

Level Up your Child’s Interests

Personally, I always try to find exactly what makes my children tick. Understanding the toys, games and even visual stimuli that capture my children’s attention, makes me feel more connected to them. 

Perhaps your child loves to paint or perhaps she is always singing and dancing along to her favorite tunes. No matter what her interests may be, there is no better time than the present to level up her painting, singing, or dancing.

You can also do this when it comes to their academic interests. Are they good at math? Do they enjoy learning about history? Do they always have their nose in a book? 

Enrolling your children in an after-school activity is a great way to further their academic interests. Being aware of what your children enjoy and how they like to spend their time is a fantastic way to help support them and develop their love for those skills.

Introduce your Children to a Variety of Activities

You should never push your children into sharing the same interests as you. They may not want to be an athlete or a doctor. Their interests may vary or differ completely from yours. And for them to develop confidently into their own identity, it’s up to you to be okay with that.

In 2nd Corinthians, Paul describes how we are each created with specific roles that work together in unity. Paul writes, “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ.” In your role as a parent, you can encourage your children’s identity while re-affirming that their characteristics fit into God’s larger design.

Exposing your child to a variety of activities is good for them. For example, take your children to different restaurants, have them meet lots of people. Or you can travel with them to experience different cultures and ways of life. Finally, you can expose them to different subjects and extracurricular activities that may interest them. By providing an opportunity for your children to engage with new activities, you will help them develop as an individual.

Bring Your Bible to School!

Bring Your Bible to School Day is Oct 7th! This event empowers Christian students to speak God’s truth with their peers. It starts with two simple steps — bringing their Bibles to school and sharing what God’s word means to them. Sign up at bringyourbible.org and join in on Oct 7th
I Want to Bring My Bible!

Communicate with Honesty and Openness

So much of a child’s personal development is affected by communication or lack of it. Teaching your child how to communicate openly and honestly is one of the best skills you can teach him or her.  

Better Health says, “Positive two-way communication is essential to building your child’s self-esteem. While children thrive with words of encouragement and praise, listening to your child boosts their self-esteem and enables them to feel worthy and loved.”

Take the time to talk to your child from a young age about anything and everything that interests him. Ask him questions, have him ask you questions, talk to him about his likes and dislikes, chat together around the dinner table. 

When communicating with your children, be aware of how your conversation might come across. In Ephesians 4:29, Paul says, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as it fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” In difficult conversations, remember to prioritize honesty and openness as well as grace and encouragement.

All these things help encourage healthy family communication and allow your children to express themselves more easily. The younger they are when you begin encouraging open communication, the more confident they will feel about talking to you and sharing what’s on their mind.

Introduce your Child to Fashion

Having a personal interest in fashion myself, I’ve always enjoyed combining my love of clothes with my kids. Ever since I picked my youngest’s first pajamas, I’ve always enjoyed being adventurous with their wardrobe. 

Most kids love to choose what to wear each day. Sure, it can be embarrassing when you are shopping with a child dressed as Batman (again!) but allowing your child to choose what he wears is a great way to encourage his individuality.

When you take your children shopping, every once in a while, let them pick out their favorite items. Also, give them the opportunity to pick their outfit with various hair accessories – like hair clips and bows – necklaces, light up shoes and hats. 

Fashion can be fun for kids, and even from a young age they love trying out different colors, textures, and patterns. For example, infant headbands can give your daughter a style of her own, while also making it easier for people to tell her gender. Since little ones usually have little to no hair, a stylish accessory is a great way to shout from the rooftops, “I have a girl!”.Letting them choose what they wear is one of the best ways to encourage your child to develop their own style.

Final Thoughts to Help your Children Create Style and Identity

The above tips will encourage your children to embrace their individuality and become more confident as they go through life. Just remember, the most important thing you can do to ensure your child’s healthy and positive development is to be there to support them both now and into the future.

© 2021 by Kate Sheppard. Used with Permission. © 2021by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Childhood StagesChildrenDevelopmentalEncourage ChildrenEncouragementParentingParenting StylesParenting Techniques

You May Also Like
Boundaries

Do Your Kids Have Healthy Phone Habits?

Our kids’ mental health has nearly been narrowed down to two words: Likes and Followers. Learn how to approach habits for your kids and phones.

September 15, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!