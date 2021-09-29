How to Encourage your Children’s Style and Identity

Your child’s personality may start shining through from a young age. Supporting our children’s style and identity plays a crucial role in boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

Every child possesses different interests, quirks, and personalities . And even if these things may be different than your own or what you would like, it is important to encourage your children to create their own style and identity.

Show your Support by Getting Involved

There is no better way to encourage your child than by showing your support and getting involved. Being present in your child’s life often speaks louder than words and is an effective confidence booster.

If your child is partaking in ballet recitals or band practice, show up to his concerts and be her number one supporter. This will show your children you are always there for them. You have their back and are more than happy to support them in everything they do.

Level Up your Child’s Interests

Personally, I always try to find exactly what makes my children tick. Understanding the toys, games and even visual stimuli that capture my children’s attention, makes me feel more connected to them.

Perhaps your child loves to paint or perhaps she is always singing and dancing along to her favorite tunes. No matter what her interests may be, there is no better time than the present to level up her painting, singing, or dancing.

You can also do this when it comes to their academic interests. Are they good at math? Do they enjoy learning about history? Do they always have their nose in a book?

Enrolling your children in an after-school activity is a great way to further their academic interests. Being aware of what your children enjoy and how they like to spend their time is a fantastic way to help support them and develop their love for those skills.

Introduce your Children to a Variety of Activities

You should never push your children into sharing the same interests as you. They may not want to be an athlete or a doctor. Their interests may vary or differ completely from yours. And for them to develop confidently into their own identity, it’s up to you to be okay with that.

In 2nd Corinthians, Paul describes how we are each created with specific roles that work together in unity. Paul writes, “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ.” In your role as a parent, you can encourage your children’s identity while re-affirming that their characteristics fit into God’s larger design.

Exposing your child to a variety of activities is good for them. For example, take your children to different restaurants, have them meet lots of people. Or you can travel with them to experience different cultures and ways of life. Finally, you can expose them to different subjects and extracurricular activities that may interest them. By providing an opportunity for your children to engage with new activities, you will help them develop as an individual.

Communicate with Honesty and Openness

So much of a child’s personal development is affected by communication or lack of it. Teaching your child how to communicate openly and honestly is one of the best skills you can teach him or her.

Better Health says, “Positive two-way communication is essential to building your child’s self-esteem. While children thrive with words of encouragement and praise, listening to your child boosts their self-esteem and enables them to feel worthy and loved.”

Take the time to talk to your child from a young age about anything and everything that interests him. Ask him questions, have him ask you questions, talk to him about his likes and dislikes, chat together around the dinner table.

When communicating with your children, be aware of how your conversation might come across. In Ephesians 4:29, Paul says, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as it fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” In difficult conversations, remember to prioritize honesty and openness as well as grace and encouragement.

All these things help encourage healthy family communication and allow your children to express themselves more easily. The younger they are when you begin encouraging open communication, the more confident they will feel about talking to you and sharing what’s on their mind.

Introduce your Child to Fashion

Having a personal interest in fashion myself, I’ve always enjoyed combining my love of clothes with my kids. Ever since I picked my youngest’s first pajamas, I’ve always enjoyed being adventurous with their wardrobe.

Most kids love to choose what to wear each day. Sure, it can be embarrassing when you are shopping with a child dressed as Batman (again!) but allowing your child to choose what he wears is a great way to encourage his individuality.

When you take your children shopping, every once in a while, let them pick out their favorite items. Also, give them the opportunity to pick their outfit with various hair accessories – like hair clips and bows – necklaces, light up shoes and hats.

Fashion can be fun for kids, and even from a young age they love trying out different colors, textures, and patterns. For example, infant headbands can give your daughter a style of her own, while also making it easier for people to tell her gender. Since little ones usually have little to no hair, a stylish accessory is a great way to shout from the rooftops, “I have a girl!”.Letting them choose what they wear is one of the best ways to encourage your child to develop their own style.

Final Thoughts to Help your Children Create Style and Identity

The above tips will encourage your children to embrace their individuality and become more confident as they go through life. Just remember, the most important thing you can do to ensure your child’s healthy and positive development is to be there to support them both now and into the future.