Gratitude is the foundation to so many things. If you scored low on this, you have been missing out on a lot. It may be that you are a very task focused let’s-get-life-by-the-throat kind of person or someone that has not grown up with an example of pausing and truly noticing what you have.

Pausing and noticing the value of the little things gives you the push toward kindness. Interestingly, kindness synergistically also increases gratitude.

In two studies done by Antonio Damasio from the Neuroimaging Institute at USC and neurology and psychology professor at USC – Dornsife College, he found that true gratitude inspires a “pay it forward” attitude. In other words, when someone does something for you, gratitude causes you to want to do the same for someone else. This can be transformative to a culture.

My wife and I took our two kids and a niece to go skiing on a beautiful spring break day. We did not leave as early as I had wanted to leave. We stopped at a great ski rental shop. In fact, my son said, “that was the best ski rental shop we have ever visited!” The owner was kind, friendly, and grateful for life. He was living with enough emotional freedom to see others, which helped us feel cared about and important.

We arrived at the ski resort about an hour and a half later than what I had hoped. It was still a beautiful day, and I was reminded of the privilege to get to so skiing. I have to admit that I was a little nervous that I would not get as much time with my family, because I was going to teach my niece how to ski. She had never skied before. I needed to get my focus in the right place.

As I approached the ticket window, a man asked, “Are you going to buy ski passes?” I looked at him with a little confusion since I was walking toward the ticket window. Usually people don’t approach the ticket window for other things. I said, “yes”. He said, “Don’t buy any.” I looked at him a little puzzled and said, “Well, we want to go skiing.” He started to dig through his bag and said, “I have a pass I can give you.” I was suddenly intrigued and said, “What do you mean?” He ended up giving us five passes and said with a big smile, “Merry Christmas, pass it forward!” I was standing there in disbelief! That saved us a lot of money. He was a man that understood the concept of pass it forward. He had been given five passes with his season pass and wanted to give them away. What a gift.

In Scripture, God repeatedly reminds us through Paul to be thankful. He mentions it as an anchor to the new self. It helps the other Christian virtues work and shine. You family will love that you’re working on gratitude, because it naturally makes you a kinder person. It will also help you become a “noticer” of things and people around you. You’ll also bring an energizing peacefulness to your home. You can work on gratitude by…

Learning to pause and notice things and people that I am thankful for. Stop and verbally say what you’re thankful for. You can start by truly being thankful for air, food, water, shelter, and life. Genuine gratitude requires pressing the “pause” button of life and really feeling gratitude. This is the type of gratitude that researchers have found is great for your health. God designed it that way.

Starting a thankfulness journal and share some things you write with your family whenever you can.

Telling your kids specific things you’re thankful for in them. For example, telling them you are grateful for their smile, their laughter, their help or words.

Trying to shift a perception of a situation from negative to something with hope or positivity. For instance, if your child makes a mistake and breaks a plate, you can focus your attention on the opportunity to show grace and help your child learn responsibility by cleaning up what happened. You are also able to model love through patience.

Sometimes ungrateful people are really stressed out people. Stop, breathe, notice, and challenge yourself to say out loud what you’re thankful for. This helps your brain gather up several “wins” throughout the day, while stress tries to pull you side ways.

Gratitude will not only transform you, it will transform your relationships. It will help you find peacefulness and to see God’s fingerprints all over your life and surroundings. You will know He is truly with you wherever you go.