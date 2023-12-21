Does Your Estate Plan Set the Stage for Family Discord?

A typical estate plan is a disposition document: it tells us who gets what and when. But too often the estate plan ignores the human side of what takes place after a death in the family, leading to family discord and lasting division.

For instance, who will the trustee be? Will it be a fellow family member who will have to interact with other family members over the estate? Trustees sometimes have to say no, and a family member may get accused of holding out or taking too long. Often a family member is not the best choice for a trustee. A neutral third party may be preferable.

In “Resting in Pieces: Why Family Harmony is a Frequent Casualty of Estate Plans” in the February 2020 edition of The Journal of the Kansas Bar Association, Tim O’Sullivan notes that when there are multiple children and one serves as a fiduciary, there is a 1/3 to 40% greater likelihood of family discord.