Passing on Your Family Vision

Families with a multi-generational vision know that it takes buy-in from the members of the family “team.”

Generation 1 may have dreamed up an inspiring vision for their family, but it won’t do much good if they don’t successfully transfer it to Generations 2 and 3.

(I’ll address one simple but effective practice for transmitting vision and values a little further on.)

A family’s vision, mission and values provide purpose and direction for working together as a team to do something worthwhile. Here’s what I mean by these terms:

Vision: your family’s dream for the future.

Mission: how your family will accomplish your vision.

Values: your family’s guiding principles, life lessons and preferences—the beliefs that form the why of what you do.

When well-developed, these hold potential to articulate a family’s distinctive identity and purpose to each member.

But none of this happens by default. It takes intentional effort to push back against the status quo—the idea that family is mainly just an enjoyable and enriching part of our lives (when things go well), or our safety net to help us through hard times.

I’m convinced God designed families for much more than just fun or mutual support. Family is meant to be where each next generation learns who God is, who they are and how to use all that they’ve been given for good.