Abortion Pill Online: Is It Safe?

The abortion pill is actually a combination of two pills – mifepristone and misoprostol.

When a woman is pregnant, her body releases a hormone called progesterone. It’s her body’s way of seeing the pregnancy and coming in to support it and keep it healthy. The first of the two-pill regimen – mifepristone – blocks the effects of the progesterone. This essentially cuts off nutrients to the fetus and stops it from growing.

With the pregnancy still in the uterus, the second pill (taken the next day) causes large contractions. This sets in motion what some doctors call “early delivery” and is similar to those of a miscarriage. Because the process is so intense, having an at-home abortion through the pill can be overwhelming.