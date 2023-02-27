The Reel Hope Project Featured Adoptable Children

Meet Brayden!
Meet Brayden! He is thoughtful, reflective, creative and artistic.
Some of Brayden’s greatest passions are photography and music because they allow him to express his emotions and connect with others creatively.
Brayden is a Wyoming kid waiting for his forever family. You can introduce families to incredible kids like Brayden by sharing his reel!
Check out Brayden’s Reel
Meet Justyn!
Meet Justyn! He is a huge fan of Cosmic Brownies, sports and video games.
Justyn is authentic and quick-witted, and he believes a good friend is someone who helps you overcome challenges and makes you a better person.
Justyn is a Wyoming kid waiting for his forever family. You can introduce families to incredible kids like Justyn by sharing his reel!
Check out Justyn’s Reel
Meet Bella!
Meet Bella! Kind, caring, and adventurous, she is not afraid to try new things.
When she grows up, she wants to be a surgeon to help others live life to the fullest. Bella is a Wyoming kid waiting to be adopted. You can introduce families to incredible kids like Bella by sharing her reel to your story!
Check out Bella’s Reel
About The Reel Hope Project
The Reel Hope Project’s goal is to make a video for every child in foster care who is waiting to be adopted. In 2016, they launched in Minnesota. Today, they are actively expanding our mission and serving kids in other states across the country.
They travel anywhere in our focus states to meet these incredible kids and capture their stories. They work with each youth’s team to create a compelling video that celebrates the youth’s personality and unique qualities.