Jaxon: The Boy Who Wasn’t Supposed to Live

We are not Pollyannas, and we accept our son’s condition. We are realists who choose to be optimistic.

We know that Jaxon will always be different from other children and that he may live a significantly shortened life. But we refuse to dwell on dark thoughts, and we actively look for the good things. He’s alive! That’s a miracle in itself. He can hear! That defied the brain scans and the doctors’ predictions. He can see! We’re not sure how well, but at the very least, he looks at us and smiles. He can coo and take steps and laugh! He has personality and a sense of humor. And he can love … oh, how he loves.

We have learned that every day we have a choice: We can get out of bed with a positive outlook or a negative one. We can rejoice over our baby or fret over him. We can focus on the compassion and support we receive from the online community, or we can fixate on those who refuse to value Jaxon as the precious soul he is.

We have decided to be positive. We have decided to smile, to welcome questions, and to let the world share our joy in Jaxon’s victories over his many challenges. We aren’t seeking fame (though we do hope Jaxon’s story spreads to everyone who needs an example of hope and courage). We don’t care if people know our faces or names, but we do care about giving a smile, a dose of encouragement, and most of all, hope.