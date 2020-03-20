Caring for Single Moms + Pregnant Women During a Pandemic

An Unexpected Impact on Single Moms During the Pandemic

One week ago I was chatting with a friend in another state and we began to discuss the Coronavirus and the fallout we have witnessed from the pandemic that has impacted our individual worlds. She works at a Pregnancy Center that serves women facing unplanned pregnancies and gives them compassionate support along with free ultrasounds and resources to empower her to be brave and choose life. She mentioned something in the conversation that had never crossed my mind up to that point.

“My Pregnancy Center is seeing a slight increase in abortion-minded clients since the global pandemic began.”

With her Center being next door to a well known clinic that offers abortion, many women see the free sonogram signage outside of their building and turn into the Pregnancy Center parking lot instead of the abortion clinic parking lot. They come in to talk through options and many women are considering abortion because the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of these women had already chosen a few weeks ago to be brave and choose life for their child, but are coming back to the Center overwhelmed. The Coronavirus epidemic is affecting their jobs and constantly seeing the panic-driven posts on social media is making them second-guess their decision. Fear creeps back into their thoughts and some are making fear-based decisions to abort.

No Single Moms Should Navigate this Pandemic Alone

We can help women be brave and choose life during this time of uncertainty. We can offer hope and love, with both word and deed. Together, we can ensure no single moms walks alone.

This is such a great opportunity to jump in and help, even if it’s from afar that will give a mom the extra courage she needs to keep going.

Most single moms are on a very small budget and many work several jobs to just survive. They are focused on providing for their kids and paying their bills – it’s hard to look beyond that for many of them. Usually one small “bump” along the way causes them to be negative in their bank account for the month. Bumps like new tires, unexpected medical bills, school supplies or a birthday for one of their children can set them back without having several streams of income to make up for the loss.

The Original Single Mom

Hagar was the first single mom mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 16 and 21. Her and her son Ishmael had to leave behind everything they had ever known. Hagar was in survival mode as she made the trek across the barren wilderness with her only child to get to the Promised Land. At one point she cried out to God, asking for help for her son who was thirsty, and He answered her prayers. She referred to God as El Roi, The God that Sees.

This situation can look a lot like what a modern day single mom with an unplanned pregnancy might be going through during Covid-19 pandemic. Hagar had lost her home, she had a child to care for, and she was wandering with no resources. She was thirsty and hungry and she was so worried about her child’s safety and well-being. She was desperate to know if God could see her or hear her prayers for her child.

Bringing Hope During this Pandemic

We have a unique opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus for moms facing an unplanned pregnancy. God sees them, hears them and knows everything about them. We can help be a reminder to her right now during this COVID crisis when she is crying out to God asking for help. We can see her and love her. Single moms need hope. They need a voice of calm in a noisy world. They need a gentle hand-up that is empowering and encouraging. This is a chance for the church to rise up and help our single families that are struggling with fears. The fears about coronavirus, cancellations and closures, and an unsteady economy will not mess up God’s plan for their lives.

Some Ways We can be the Hands & Feet of Jesus

This virus has caused school cancellations and many single moms rely on the school to provide lunch for their kids. Without school in session, the extra meals is an expense a lot of moms didn’t have in their budget before. Do porch drop-offs of grocery store gift cards or restaurants that still might have a drive thru open. Drop off extra supplies that you grabbed at the grocery store, or even bring them a meal that they could re-heat and serve throughout the week.

This virus has caused job closures and many single moms work in industries that are the most affected. Offer to pay their rent or their car payment. If you don’t have enough funds, post on social media that you are gathering money to help cover a single moms bill. You will be surprised at how many people want to help!

This virus has caused isolation and many single moms are struggling with depression and sadness. Schedule daily facetime or phone calls to encourage her. Text her scriptures and prayers to keep her spirit lifted.

This virus has caused many women with unplanned pregnancies to question their decision to choose life. Reach out to your local pregnancy centers and see how you can help. Drop off diapers, wipes and formula. Ask them what you can do to help them serve your communities. And if you know someone personally with an unplanned pregnancy, call her right now and brighten her day!

Let’s make kindness go viral! Wash your hands and help her be brave!