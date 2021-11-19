Correct Words for Adoption and the Adopted

When talking about adoption, sometimes we say words or phrases that we don’t know are harmful or offensive to those within the adoption community. These words are likely what we grew up hearing, surrounding us in books, movies, the media or in our own homes. Often, adoption wording mistakes come from simply not knowing and don’t intend harm, but the words can still be triggering.

In the generations before us, adoption and birth mothers were often looked upon negatively and kept secret. Likewise, the language surrounding adoption reflected this as well. As adoption has evolved into a more open relationship that seeks to honor all sides of the adoption triad, the language has shifted.

In recent years, the adoption community has worked to bring awareness to change the words and stigma of adoption. As a birth mother myself, I am grateful for language that expresses my positive open adoption experience more accurately. It also proves to be helpful for adopted children to have their adoption story and birth family referred to in a positive light.