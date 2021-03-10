Down Syndrome: What the Doctors Didn’t Tell Us

Raising a child with Down syndrome has taught us to slow down and celebrate each and every milestone. As full of love and joy that Kirsten is, she is also quite strong willed. (I like to tell myself that one day this quality will serve her well.) She likes to remind us that, just as with any child, we are not the ones to dictate the timeline of her milestones.

I recall the day we made the decision to finally order a walker for Kirsten. She was nearing 3 years of age and wasn’t walking independently. In true Kirsten fashion, the day the walker arrived was the day she decided she was ready to walk on her own.

I also vividly remember the first time Kirsten colored on the walls of our home. Somehow, brought me to tears of joy. She is naughty in all the same ways as any other typical child. And that actually makes me proud. Down syndrome doesn’t define her.

Yes, Down syndrome impacts her life in many ways, but it isn’t the end-all. She is still a little girl. A little girl who loves to push limits with her parents. She’s a little girl who loves to remind the world to not limit her. A little girl who is a world changer.