Science vs. Bible: When Does Life Begin?

There is plenty of evidence in the Bible to answer the question, “When does life begin?” But do science and medicine line up with our faith-based claims? Does life really begin at conception?

When the beginning of life is discussed among youth groups or from the pulpit, it comes with powerful scriptures about preborn life. Usually, these scriptures include Jeremiah 1:5 and Luke 1:41. These scriptures are handy resources when discussing the beginning of life among fellow believers. But what evidence do we have when discussing the same topic amid those who don’t see the Bible as an authoritative source?

Taking a deep dive into the most recent scientific studies on preborn life, we find plenty of evidence that life begins at the moment of conception.