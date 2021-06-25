Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Speak Love with Sign Language

  • By Jennifer Christie
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A small girl's hand makes the word "I love you" in sign language for her Deaf friends in ASL
American Sign Language, Signed Exact English, Pidgin Signed English are the three major forms of sign language used by the Deaf in the US.

“It is my hope that we will all love and guard our beautiful sign language as the noblest gift God has given to Deaf people.” — George Veditz

Sign Language

I wasn’t quite 10 years old when Brian and his family moved into the neighborhood. A new kid on the block was always something exciting, but Brian was only 5. And a boy. So. Ew. Pass.

Except Brian was different. He didn’t speak; for one thing, though, he did make noise. He wore these clunky, tan hearing aids that were larger than his ears and frequently emitted a shrill, piercing cry. But by far the coolest thing: Brian and his parents used sign language together.

“Bob and I haven’t been on a date since Brian was born. We can’t leave him with someone who doesn’t know how to communicate with him.” Brian’s mother didn’t sound bitter. Just matter of fact. I overheard her one night from my perch on the stairs, where I liked to spy on my parent’s dinner parties. They didn’t often keep my interest, but the inclusion of Brian’s parents piqued my curiosity.

Learning Sign Language

The next day, I asked to go to the library. I checked out every book they had on sign language. American Sign Language, Signed Exact English, Pidgin Signed English (sometimes called “Creole”): these are the three major forms of sign language used in the United States. 

Signed Exact English (SEE sign) is a visual representation of English. It’s a sign system, not a language. American Sign Language, however, is a complete language. ASL has its own syntax, grammar, and structure that differs from spoken English. It was officially recognized as a true language by the Supreme Court in 1989 (I didn’t even know they could do that).

A pidgin is a language that naturally develops when people who do not know each other’s language wish to communicate. Pidgin Signed English combines elements of ASL and English. This form of sign is often used when native ASL users are trying to communicate with non-ASL users.

four hands use American sign language to sign word LOVE to Deaf community.

My First 100 Words

I pored over the books, spent hours manipulating my hands and fingers into unfamiliar shapes until they could get into position without too much help. When I had a couple hundred words in my memory bank, I presented myself as a potential babysitter for Brian.

That was the beginning of a beautiful relationship — two, really. The first, with Brian’s family, which regrettably ended when my mother and I moved. And the second, my love affair with American sign language, the culture of Deafness, and the beauty of silent speech: this became a lifelong passion.

More articles on serving kids with unique challenges:

My Career in Sign Language

I’ve been a professional sign language interpreter for 26 years, before “baby sign language” was ubiquitous or laypeople knew the benefits of signing. Signing is a kinetic act stimulating both the right brain, responsible for visual-spatial reasoning and long-term memory and the left brain, responsible for processing language. Spoken language tends to be processed by the left cerebral hemisphere only.

Jennifer Christie signs “Walking Miracles” by Matthew West in American Sign Language

Most people are familiar with bilingualism, but few know about being bimodal. “Bimodalism” means using the visual-spatial medium. This practice expands your perception skills. It improves things like spatial awareness, mental rotation skills, and visual sensitivity. In short, signing is a workout for your brain.

It’s the perfect career for anyone who likes challenge and change. During my time as an interpreter, I’ve interpreted for rock stars and presidents. I’ve seen people pass away, and I’ve watched babies startle their way into the world. Also, I’ve been in courtrooms and on cruise ships, kindergarten classrooms, and maximum security prisons. I love what I do.

Misconceptions About Deafness

Deafness is not considered a disability among those who identify as culturally Deaf (noted by a capital D.) Their view is that their hearing loss isn’t a loss but simply a difference. “Hearing impaired” is offensive, “impaired” implying damage or defect (“Deaf” is fine).

It’s a pathological and not sociological view of their community that disregards history, schools, associations, and struggles. A shared experience and knowledge bind the community together. This bond is tight and proud.

Deaf pride may be foreign to you, but the Deaf are very protective of their legacy. A well-meaning legacy of (mostly hearing) people is chipping away or trying to “fix” something that isn’t broken. This approach is evidenced by:

  • Cochlear implants (quite controversial)
  • Mandatory speech therapy for deaf children in public schools
  • An emphasis on lip-reading over their native ASL

"...in paradise, everyone will know how to SIGN!"

I’ve always been active in my church’s deaf ministry. Our friendly (very patient) Deaf congregants weekly fielded questions from fascinated onlookers at my last home church. One morning, a man approached us and told our group that in heaven, we’d all worship together, as God intended.

Immediately, an older Deaf woman lifted her hands, “Yes! When we praise in paradise, everyone will know how to SIGN!”

Her friends clapped.

“Maybe?” She beamed at me.

“Maybe,” I agreed.

Maybe.

What a sight that would be.

If Brian or his parents happen upon this article and remember Mahwah, NJ and their eager, pigtailed babysitter, knees always skinned from falling off her skateboard…

I never said and should have said—

Thank you.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

EducationPro-LifePro-lifeValue of Human Life

You May Also Like

A young christian man prays against Christian abortion and how men feel about abortion.
Abortion

Abortion and the Christian Man

Christian men have been targeted, slandered and chastised because of their work to end abortion. How should men respond to this opposition?

June 17, 2021
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others.

see life episode 1 coming soon version

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!