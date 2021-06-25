Speak Love with Sign Language

I wasn’t quite 10 years old when Brian and his family moved into the neighborhood. A new kid on the block was always something exciting, but Brian was only 5. And a boy. So. Ew. Pass.

Except Brian was different. He didn’t speak; for one thing, though, he did make noise. He wore these clunky, tan hearing aids that were larger than his ears and frequently emitted a shrill, piercing cry. But by far the coolest thing: Brian and his parents used sign language together.

“Bob and I haven’t been on a date since Brian was born. We can’t leave him with someone who doesn’t know how to communicate with him.” Brian’s mother didn’t sound bitter. Just matter of fact. I overheard her one night from my perch on the stairs, where I liked to spy on my parent’s dinner parties. They didn’t often keep my interest, but the inclusion of Brian’s parents piqued my curiosity.