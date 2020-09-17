Why Teach Children to Be Pro-Life?

Pro-life is not merely stating you believe all life is valuable. Neither is it only voting for those political candidates who say they are pro-life. Demonstrating you are pro-life, and deeply imparting this value to our children, is best accomplished by backing up your words with intentional actions, even when it feels inconvenient.

“What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, be warmed and filled,’ without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also, faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” – James 2:14-17

Often, what inhibits us from teaching our children to be pro-life is our desire for comfort. Far too many of us, and please hear me as I speak to the choir, want a museum-style, organized, clean, and well-decorated home; however, that is not necessarily the life the Lord is calling us to live.

“Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” – Hebrews 13:16

“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” –Philippians 2:4

“But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him? Little children, let us not love in word or talk but indeed and truth.” – I John 3: 17-18