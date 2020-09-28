After you receive the results from your assessment, plan a time to discuss the results with your spouse. But before you start, read through the instructions to learn how to make the best use of your conversation. We hope this discussion guide helps you and your spouse take steps to build a stronger marriage.
Before you jump into a discussion, ask your spouse to share a copy of his or her results. Read the answers carefully. Are you surprised? Disappointed? Before you jump to conclusions about your spouse’s report, stop and set a few ground rules so that your conversation is safe, encouraging and designed to help you grow.