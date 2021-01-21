“I feel completely disconnected and alone. I love you and I’m committed to our marriage, but I feel like we’re nothing more than married roommates.”

Married roommates. Two people — sharing the same house … the same bed. But missing out on what matters most.

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley know the feeling. After several years of helping others strengthen their marriages, the Smalleys realized that they had neglected their own advice. Erin’s stunning admission — “I love you … but I feel like we’re nothing more than married roommates” — started the couple on a journey to reconnect. Now, the Smalleys are sharing their experience and helping husbands and wives move from roommates to soulmates.

The Reconnected Online Experience is an online event for couples and communities. This six-week study begins Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Sign up for the Reconnected Online Experience and move from roommates to soulmates in your marriage!