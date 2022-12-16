6 Things to Remember in Your Christmas Sermon Preparation

When Advent rolls around each year, most pastors make a slight pivot in their preaching and sermon content. If they have been preaching through a book of the Bible, they push it aside for a few weeks to focus on the coming of Christ.

Preaching can be very challenging. Preaching Christmas sermons is no exception. Pastors must navigate unique challenges and temptations, but there are also tremendous opportunities. Just as the angels and heavenly host glorified and praised God in the coming of the Christ-child (Luke 2:14), so, too, do preachers share in this monumental responsibility.

Here are a few things to remember as you embark on this task.

1. Make Use of the Whole Bible

Sometimes preachers fall into the trap of thinking the Bible lacks content for Christmas sermons. After all, only two of the gospels (Matthew and Luke) record details of the nativity story, and each only offer about two chapters worth. This sentiment is far from true. I know preachers who have been doing this for 30-40 years and still have yet to exhaust the deep well that is the Word of God.

If you are struggling in this area, here are a few ideas that might stimulate your thinking and creativity for this Advent season or the next.

The Bible is a big book. I can assure you that no matter how long you are privileged to stand in the pulpit as a gospel minister, you will not run dry on Christmas sermon material.

2. Don’t get sidetracked by Pageantry

Early in my ministry, our church held a Christmas Eve service. As my wife was taking one of our infant daughters to the back, she overheard one of our parishioners whispering to his wife, “Can you believe he’s preaching about Jesus on Christmas Eve!”

There is a sense in which all criticism stings, but I was happy to take it in this case. For this individual, a Christmas Eve service wasn’t so much about “Jesus” as it was about highlighting some of our Christmas traditions, such as lighting candles, doing skits, and enjoying snacks afterward.

Don’t mishear me. These have their place, but not a primary place. The glorious news of Jesus’ first coming should not play second fiddle to our Christmas traditions and festivities, whatever they may be.

3. Joy to the World!

I don’t have to remind you that this is a joyous time. Like any worship service at any time of the year, the “joy” should be palpable.

In Luke 2:10, an angel declares to the shepherds, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

Commenting on this passage, Rico Tice remarked, “If Christ’s coming at Christmas isn’t the best news you’ve ever heard in your life, you can be sure you’ve misunderstood it.” The reality that God became a man and dwelt among us is glorious news, and joy is the inevitable result.

Pastor, strive to emphasize the joy of this season and the hope Christ brings each time you preach and during every part of your corporate worship services.

4. Be Evangelistic

Your church will have visitors this Christmas season—probably more than usual. You have an opportunity beyond capturing “the real meaning of Christmas.” As a gospel minister, you must tell people they can be forgiven of their sins and reconciled to their Creator (2 Corinthians 5:20).

The apostle Paul writes, “At the same time, pray also for us, that God may open to us a door for the word, to declare the mystery of Christ, on account of which I am in prison – that I may make it clear, which is how I ought to speak” (Colossians 4:3-4).

In many ways, the Christmas season represents an “open door for the word.” Our desire as preachers should be to make the message clear. Your listeners need to hear that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners!” (1 Timothy 1:15). Your audience should not leave without knowing that Christ’s coming means hope and salvation to all who believe (Romans 1:16-17).

5. Christ is Coming Again

The preacher must make a big deal out of Jesus’ first coming, but let’s not forget. He is coming again. While preachers in bygone days never stopped talking about the Second Coming, some preachers in our day have become virtually mute regarding this critical doctrine.

The disciples were told, “This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven” (Acts 1:11). It is possible to emphasize the “baby Jesus” and forget He is also the “King of glory” who is strong and mighty in battle (Psalm 24:8). Scripture promises that everyone will appear before the judgment seat of Christ and account for every careless word they have ever spoken (2 Corinthians 5:10, Matthew 12:36).

While preachers should be gracious in their presentation, they should not gloss over this. Remind your listeners that life is short (James 4:14), our days are numbered (Psalm 90:10), and Christ is coming again to judge the living and the dead (1 Peter 4:5).

6. Keep the Gospel Central

Christmas is all about Jesus! In our evil and adulterous generation, you will face pressure to make it about something else. Resist that temptation. Shine the spotlight on Jesus and the power of His gospel!

In a day when people are massively self-absorbed, help them see that Jesus came to save them from their idolatry, greed, lust, slander, gossip, deceit, gluttony, impurity, anger, drunkenness, covetousness, and every other sin known to humanity. Remind your listeners that they are not such spectacular sinners that they are beyond the grace of God.

7. Glad Tidings

Preacher, you bear a great responsibility. Your job is to bring forth these glad tidings of great joy for everyone! Do all you can to highlight the sufficiency of Christ to rescue sinners.

In a world filled with bad news, the gospel is “good news.” Indeed, it is the greatest news one could ever hear. Remember that you are an ambassador for the King and never succumb to a lesser motive.

Fill your sermons with Jesus, and pray like crazy that people would respond in faith.