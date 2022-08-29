Pastor’s Essential Library: The Knowledge of the Holy by A.W. Tozer

Title of Book: The Knowledge of the Holy

Author: A.W. Tozer

Publisher: HarperOne

Year: 2009

About the Book: This timeless gift breathes a spirit of devotion for all Christians, from those who are newly arrived, to those who are committing themselves anew to Jesus Christ.

A modern classic of Christian testimony and devotion, The Knowledge of the Holy shows us how we can rejuvenate our prayer life, meditate more reverently, understand God more deeply, and experience God’s presence in our daily lives.

About the Author: A.W. TOZER (1897–1963) began his lifelong pursuit of God after hearing a street preacher in Akron, Ohio, at the age of 17. The self-taught theologian committed his life to the ministry of God’s Word as a pastor, teacher, and writer. For his flowing prose, Spirit-filled words, and deep conviction, many have called him a modern-day prophet. He is the author of the beloved classic The Pursuit of God and dozens of other works.

