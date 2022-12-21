The Pastor’s Essential Library: Christ-Centered Conflict Resolution: A Guide for Turbulent Times

Title of Book: Christ-Centered Conflict Resolution: A Guide for Turbulent Times

Author: Tony Merida

Publisher: B&H Books

Year: 2021

About the Book: Have you ever noticed that conflict is absolutely everywhere? Though we all want harmony in our relationships and our world, peace seems so hard to come by. Maybe for you, conflict looks like the latest culture war that relentlessly screams at you to pick a side, and you’re tired of all the fighting. Or perhaps it takes another shape, like a hot-tempered spouse, rebellious child, passive-aggressive friend, difficult church member, withdrawn roommate, or angry social media comment. No matter its form, conflict always finds us. And often, we let it overtake us.



In this short, biblical, and practical book, pastor and author Tony Merida shows us that it doesn’t have to be this way. Merida not only paints a stunning picture of Christ our Peacemaker, he also shows us how to stop wishing for peace and go make it. In these pages, Tony will help you:



Discover where conflict comes from

Realize conflicts don’t have to define you, scare you, or undo you

Stop allowing your relationships to simmer in a place of division, anger, or strife

Understand the pattern and power of Christ as the ultimate Peacemaker

Tap into the Spirit’s supernatural ability to change you in the midst of your conflicts

Learn how to overcome evil with good

Anticipate conflicts and resolve them in biblical, Christ-centered ways



Stop waiting for peace to “hopefully” come to your doorstep. Instead, in the power and strength God provides, become a person who can make the peace you so deeply desire, and watch your relationships transform.

About the Author: Tony Merida is Pastor for Preaching and Vision of Imago Dei Church in Raleigh, N.C. He’s also the Dean of Grimké; Seminary and Director for Theological Training for Acts 29. Tony has written several books including The Christ-Centered Expositor and multiple volumes in the Christ-Centered Exposition commentary series. He’s happily married to Kimberly, and they have five children.

