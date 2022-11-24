The Pastor’s Essential Library: Come, Let Us Adore Him: A Daily Advent Devotional

Title of Book: Come, Let Us Adore Him: A Daily Advent Devotional

Editors: Paul David Tripp

Publisher: Crossway Books

Year: 2017

About the Book:

This year, don’t let Christmas sneak up on you again.

The wonder and awe of the Christmas season can easily get overshadowed by lights, tinsel, bows, and paper–not to mention last-minute trips to the mall and visits to the in-laws. In all the hustle and bustle, we often lose sight of what’s most important. This book of daily readings for the month of December by best-selling author Paul David Tripp will help you slow down, prepare your heart, and focus on what matters most: adoring our Savior, Jesus.

About the Author: Paul David Tripp (DMin, Westminster Theological Seminary) is a pastor, award-winning author, and international conference speaker. He has written numerous books, including the bestseller New Morning Mercies, and posts daily on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. His nonprofit ministry exists to connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life. Tripp lives in Philadelphia with his wife, Luella, and they have four grown children.