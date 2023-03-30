You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Put Your Mask on First: Leadership Choices in Turbulent Times

  • By Ed Stetzer
Share:
High resolution clouds in aircraft's porthole
For most of us, the last few years have been the most challenging to lead, and we have been tested in many ways. As we navigate this season of turbulence, good leaders and organizations should return to the first principles of reflection and self-awareness. To do that, I would suggest three ways: spiritual, familial, and personal.

Every time I board a plane, I hear the phrase, “Put on your own oxygen mask first.” The phrase has always resonated with me because, like other parents, I always think my first inclination would be to care for my children or others before looking for my mask. The point is that despite great intentions if I lose consciousness, I will not be able to help my children and could put others in danger. Beyond aviation safety, this idea of tending to your own mask first has application when we turn our attention to what makes a healthy and flourishing ministry.

We live in a time that tests leadership. For most of us, the last few years have been the most challenging to lead, and we have been tested in many ways. If you came into the last few years already low on resilience, you might have found your desire to persevere depleted, if not completely gone. If you came into the last few years already with a strong sense of resilience, you’ve likely found your strength itself tested as well. Whatever normal patterns we’ve been able to reassume in the wake of COVID, everyone would acknowledge that we have arrived at a new and unique cultural moment that will not likely fade anytime soon.

The good news is that cultural convulsions like what we’ve experienced don’t last forever. As we navigate this season of turbulence, good leaders and organizations should return to the first principles of reflection and self-awareness.

Rather than get caught up in abstract or national debates, we should look at the realities and conversations animating our communities and congregations. In other words, we must put on our own oxygen masks first. To do that, I would suggest three ways: spiritual, familial, and personal.

First, let’s look at spiritual

In the last few years, we have seen far too many pastoral failures—sometimes enormous—on the national stage. But we must also remember how many unknown failures, stumbles, or falls have taken place that we are entirely unaware of. In an era of major headline failures and burnouts, pastors must recognize that every headline begins with small compromises of faith. It’s the small compromises that lead to big compromises.

Often for the Christian leader, those small compromises are in and around areas of spiritual leadership.

Too frequently, leaders buy into the lie that they are too busy, too needed, and too important for the daily spiritual inputs that produce the spiritual health required to lead. When we do not seek the Spirit, dwell in the word of God, reflect with the church of God, and sit under the accountability of brothers and sisters in Christ, we inevitably set ourselves up for spiritual danger.

Often, we don’t pursue spiritual nurturing because we’re professionals, and herein we sow the seeds of destruction and pride. It starts with compromises in our walk with the Lord.

Second, we should turn our attention to the family

We must prioritize the needs and aspirations of those closest to us. Familial failures don’t make the news headlines like pastoral moral failures. Still, it is grievous to see how many pastors and church leaders have sacrificed their families on the altar of ministry. The church has become a mistress in the marriages of far too many pastors. In reality, you will eventually stop what you’re doing now. Ultimately, you’re going to retire, and you will die. There is only one group of people you will invest in and continue in a relationship with: your immediate family. Prioritizing your family makes such a difference. There are many attributes to a healthy family life, but prioritizing our families is a big part of putting on our own oxygen mask first.

Finally, in looking at our own masks, there is the obvious calling to reflect on our personal health

To be vulnerable, I hesitate to write about personal prioritization, mainly in recognition of my failures in this area. Overextended, burned out, and exhausted are all accurate terms I’ve used to describe myself in the past few years. Even as this has become a conviction as of late, this is not a switch to be flicked but a discipline to pursue as we work to understand and sustain proper health. Of course, there are so many others who would be much better examples than I, and I don’t want to be another pastor who pretends to be an expert and writes something on weight loss after losing some weight.

While not an expert, I am a fellow traveler for those pastors and church leaders who need to prioritize their own masks better during this season of turbulence. I know, and I’ve learned that as my ministry has become demanding, that I must prioritize personal health to have the longevity of ministry that I ultimately long for.

So, we’ve looked at spiritual, familial, and personal ways to put on our own oxygen mask first. In some ways, I want to say, as one fellow struggler, “do as I say, not as I often do.” Please allow me to encourage you to take those next intentional steps because it turns out that the current cultural moment is not a sprint. Indeed, we’re in a marathon. We will need reservoirs of resilience, communities of support, and the approaches that require us to prioritize putting on our oxygen masks first. We must take the time and make the decisions necessary to thrive long-term. We don’t just want to make it through the short term.

I deeply love pastors and church leaders. I consider much of my ministry focused on pastors and church leaders. Let’s finish well together. Far too many have stumbled, some close to the finish line, some nowhere near it. Let’s put on our own oxygen masks first and seek to finish well together.

Related:

Three Key Factors in Facing the Challenges of Today’s Church

Leaders Lean into Conflict–Part 2

Leaders Lean into Conflict–Part 1

©2023 Ed Stetzer. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch Leadership

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin