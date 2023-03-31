You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Pastor, Loving Your Weary Wife is an Investment Worth Making

  • By Erin Wheeler
Share:
A woman preparing and setting dining table and chair at home.
Pastor, is your wife weary and worn from ministry life? Does she feel the expectations of others creep up and squeeze the joy out of her? Here are three reminders to you, as a pastor, as you love and cherish your wife.

There I was, setting the table again for a large lunch after the Sunday service. I confess my heart was irritated, and I was feeling sorry for myself, which is honestly putting it mildly. My pastor husband was still at church visiting congregants, which wasn’t anything new, but the lack of help added to my irritation. I did not want to be serving lunch! I especially didn’t want to do it because I felt alone, isolated, and underappreciated.

Then something happened that changed the tenor of the whole day. My husband finally arrived, peered into the dining room, and said, “Thank you. Thank you for serving when it’s hard, and you don’t want to, and I haven’t helped you. I appreciate the obedience to Jesus I see in you.”

God used his words to help my heart move from frustrated obedience to joyful obedience.

My husband knew his limitations, and he knew my struggle for joy in the service. He shepherded me to the Lord with those words by identifying with me and encouraging me. 

Pastor, is your wife weary and worn from ministry life? Does she feel the expectations of others creep up and squeeze the joy out of her? Here are three reminders to you, as a pastor, as you love and cherish your wife.

Manage expectations

She’s just another sheep. Yes, she is your wife, but she isn’t the co-pastor. She isn’t there to be the pastor to the women or children. And she might not even know how to play the piano, which is just fine! God did not call her to be the unpaid partner in the marriage. She is your wife, and if you have children, the mother of your kids. Guard her by teaching the congregation that she is a member of the church just like everyone else. She happens to be married to the pastor. In doing this, you protect her from unrealistic expectations from others, giving her freedom in her kingdom work to serve with joy. It allows her to flourish in whatever capacity God has gifted and created her to serve the body of believers. 

Create a welcoming environment for her to talk to you about her frustrations.

Being a pastor’s wife can be a weird combination of being known superficially but not deeply known. That can leave her feeling lonely and isolated. Be a place for her to come when she feels overwhelmed and assailed by others. Empathize with her and listen to what troubles her. Engage with her hurts and sympathize with her. Speak the truth in love to her as you consider her season, capacity, and sin struggles. You are the best person to nudge her toward something she might shy away from. Or hold her back from things that she need not give herself to at that time. Learn to shepherd your wife “in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered” (1 Pet 3.7). 

Prioritize your marriage

Ephesians 5:25-33 sets up a lofty standard for the love a husband should have for his wife. He is to love her as Christ loved the church. That is an epic demand on husbands. They can keep it only by the grace of God and the Spirit of Christ in you (Romans 8:10-11). As you love your bride, you demonstrate Christ’s love for his church. It makes the gospel message resound loudly. Make sacrifices for your wife. Let her see you choose her over the church at times. A pastor’s wife can often feel second fiddle to the church. Work to make her feel prized and prioritized. Publicly affirm your wife. Let her overhear you sharing things you love and appreciate about her. This builds her up, and those who are listening (Ephesians 4:29).

A man who loves his church but not his bride isn’t telling the truth of God’s love for his bride and mars the beauty of the gospel. As my old pastor used to say, “The church can get a new pastor, but he can’t get a new wife!”

Your marriage will have seasons when loving your wife requires greater effort. Hormonal shifts, sin struggles, grief, and stages of child-rearing can all wreak havoc on a wife’s body and soul. These are excellent opportunities to show the kind of sacrificial, Christlike love for her. Do not grow weary in loving your wife in a hard season. Whether it’s the confusion of the newlywed years, the exhaustion of the child-raising years, the heartbreak of the parental caregiving years, or anything in between, your wife will sometimes be difficult to love. Choose to love her as Christ has chosen to love you, even when you were dead in your trespasses and sins. What better way to demonstrate Christlikeness than to love your wife when she is unlovely? That speaks loudly of Christ’s love for his church.

Invest spiritually 

We talk a lot about investing our money wisely, but have you ever considered the importance of spiritually investing in your wife? As you shepherd her and pour into her spiritual growth, you build an ally and a force to come alongside you in ministry. As you wash her in the word, and she matures in her love for the Lord Jesus, she will be an even greater asset to you in ministry.  

Pastor, the burdens you carry are heavy. Many have eternal significance that can weigh your heart down and cause you to feel heavy-laden. Your wife is one of the gifts given to you by God to share that load. God’s word tells us that

“Two are better than one, they have a better return for their work.”

(Ecclesiastes 4:9)

As you invest in her spiritual growth, you invest in someone who can speak God’s wisdom into your life and help you bear the burdens and challenges unique to the pastoral role. Those are investments that will pay huge dividends. She is worth the investment.

A better dining room experience

Fast forward 12 years from that dining room experience, and I’m there again, experiencing some of those same feelings. But this time, my husband is serving alongside me, setting the table, and getting the water pitchers and the extra chairs. I didn’t even say a word, but over the years of study and struggle and of sacrifice and shepherding, he has learned how to encourage me in my service alongside him. He knows the value I find when he lends a hand, even briefly, sacrificing his study time as we strive to serve and glorify the Lord together (Ps 34:3). 

When we, as ministry couples, strive together for the kingdom work God has called us to, we are a cord of three strands not easily broken (Ecclesiastes 2:12b). Pastor, investment in your wife glorifies God and strengthens your ministry. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Related:

Fighting for Community as a Pastor’s Wife

Four Blessings of Being a Pastor’s Wife

How Do You Balance Motherhood with Being a Pastor’s Wife?

©2023 Erin Wheeler. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LifeFamily Life

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin