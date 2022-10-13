The Pastor’s Essential Library: Liberating Ministry from the Success Syndrome

Title of Book: Liberating Ministry from the Success Syndrome

Author: Kent and Barbara Hughes

Year: 2008

About the Book: Every year thousands of God’s servants leave the ministry convinced they are failures. Years ago, in the midst of a crisis of faith, Kent Hughes almost became one of them. But instead he and his wife Barbara turned to God’s Word, determined to learn what God had to say about success and to evaluate their ministry from a biblical point of view.

This book describes their journey and their liberation from the “success syndrome”-the misguided belief that success in ministry means increased numbers. In today’s world it is easy to be seduced by the secular thinking that places a number on everything. But the authors teach that true success in ministry lies not in numbers but in several key areas: faithfulness, serving, loving, believing, prayer, holiness, and a Christlike attitude. Their thoughts will encourage readers who grapple with feelings of failure and lead them to a deeper, fuller understanding of success in Christian ministry.

About the Author: Kent Hughes (DMin, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School) is senior pastor emeritus of College Church in Wheaton, Illinois, and former professor of practical theology at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hughes is also a founder of the Charles Simeon Trust, which conducts expository preaching conferences throughout North America and worldwide. He serves as the series editor for the Preaching the Word commentary series and is the author or coauthor of many books.

His wife and co-author of this book, Barbara, has supported her husband Kent’s pastoral ministry for over 40 years while also raising four children. She is a popular teacher of women’s groups and the author of several books.

Barbara and Kent live in Spokane, Washington, and have an ever-increasing number of grandchildren.

