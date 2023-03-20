The Importance of Pastoral Care for Pastors

It was a Monday morning, and I was desperate.

My last sermon replayed in slow motion in my mind. The dozens of after-service conversations still weighed heavily on my heart. A day to retreat, sit quietly in the woods, and reflect would have been nice, but there was no time for such a thing.

The kids were already fighting as we hurried around the house to get out the door for school. On Monday mornings, a pastor’s family can be nearly as chaotic as the pastor’s life itself. Exhaustion meets exasperation, which is a recipe for discouragement.

Once we were finally in the car—already fifteen minutes late—the kids could sense I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders. They knew the morning had not gone well, and I was about to start lecturing them at any minute. Sure enough, as if by pushing “play” on an old track, I started giving them the talk they expected. (I now affectionately call it the “Monday Morning Sermon.”) Sadly, it has become a weekly rerun.

In desperation, I pulled out my phone at a stoplight and texted an older, wiser pastor across town.

“Hi Ken, I need your help. Can we talk anytime soon? Pastor and family life seem out of hand, and I would love your advice.”

He replied quickly. He knew the feeling and the urgency of the moment.

The importance of pastors being pastored

Pastors have the responsibility of caring for their church congregations but rarely receive the same care in return. The command of Acts 20:28 and its order is important — keep watch over yourself and then the flock of God. Keeping watch over our own souls means that we are willing to be cared for, encouraged, and invested in by others. It is essential that we have someone to turn to for guidance and support to be the pastor God desires us to be.

Let’s face it: ministry is discouraging. We need someone who can help us stay grounded in our faith and provide valuable advice as we navigate its ups and downs.

Proverbs 1:5 says, “A wise man will hear and increase in learning, and a man of understanding will acquire wise counsel.” Seeking out someone to care for us is not only good, but it is also wise.

The benefits of having more seasoned pastors to care for us are many. Pastors will gain the wisdom of years of experience and insight that can help them make wise decisions for their churches. Mentors can offer skilled guidance on handling pastoral duties and provide counsel during the difficult issues pastors face. They can empathize with our setbacks, suffering, and propensity toward certain sins more than anyone else.

The Benefits of Pastors Having a Mentor:

A safe place to share your struggles. By having a pastor-mentor, you will find a safe place to share church and family struggles that you cannot easily share with those who do notservein pastoral roles. A safe place for welcomed admonishment. Opening ourselves up to be cared for by another person allows them to give us perspective and tell us where change might—or should—happen in our life. A safe place to encourage a life worthy of the Gospel. The Apostle Paul told us to “live a life worthy of the Gospel” (Phil. 1:27–30). A mentor can encourage us to do this by correcting us and encouraging godly thoughts, motives, and actions. A safe place to remember the need for focus. A mentor helps us stay on track. One of my mentors often says, “You can have it all, but you can’t have it all at once.” He helps me prioritize and focus my ministry.

I have three mentors—all of whom were pastors at one time in their life—who help care for my soul. I can’t imagine my life and ministry without them. They have helped preserve my ministry, marriage, and family life. When I am encouraged, I celebrate with them. When I am discouraged, I cry with them.

Develop a heart open to being pastored

We are usually on the giving end of shepherding. It takes great humility and intentionality to move to the receiving end. We must remember that we don’t have all the answers, and no matter how well we know theology, the Bible, church strategies, or any other issues, we always have room for growth.

To be pastored, you must be willing to set aside your pastoral title and role. When I sit across from a pastor-mentor, I am not trying to pastor him back or prove my proficiencies. Instead, I humbly allow that man to care for my soul. I don’t let just anyone have this seat in my life. However, those to whom I have given the right to speak into my life should experience me as teachable, humble, and ready to receive what they give to me—even if it hurts.

Develop eyes for opportunities to be pastored

Opening our hearts to be cared for requires us to develop eyes that see when we need someone else’s care or advice. I do not always stop long enough to acknowledge God’s divine movement and placement of people, opportunities, or circumstances that are there to help form me into Christ’s likeness. We must increase our attentiveness (1 Peter 5:8) to God’s actions in our lives and bring these things before our mentors so we can talk about them and use them as a basis for greater development. When we notice something in our life going off the rails, we should reach out for care—even if it is through a desperate Monday morning text at a stop light.

So, who will shepherd your soul?

Being cared for well by someone else will help us stay on track with our goals, set expectations for ministry, hold us accountable in our roles, avoid burnout, make wise decisions for the church, remain focused through difficult moments, and stay grounded in faith. It is essential that we continue to recognize the importance of being cared for as pastors so we will be more equipped and healthier to keep watch over the flock of God that has been entrusted to us (Acts 20:28).

