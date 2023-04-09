Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

The Pastor’s Family and the Busy Easter Schedule

  • By Timothy Z. Witmer
Share:
A single cross in a beautiful meadow of white wildflowers.
We are coming up to Easter, undoubtedly one of the busiest weeks of the year for a pastor. How are you to manage your duties so that your family, especially your kids, don’t get church fatigue or, even worse, church resentment?

Let’s face it. Pastors usually work when other folks are off. We work weekends. We work holidays. Sometimes, we must cut our vacation time short due to a death or another emergency. As pastors, we understand this is part of our calling. Most of our wives understood this when they married us and adjusted accordingly. But what about our children? They had no choice in the matter. The rhythm of their lives isn’t quite the same as that of their friends.

We are coming up to Easter, undoubtedly one of the busiest weeks of the year for a pastor. In a church I once served, there was an Easter week in which we hosted a Wednesday Lenten Luncheon for over 100 folks from the community, a Maundy Thursday service, a Good Friday service, followed by a 24-hour prayer vigil to pray for those we invited to our Easter services, a sunrise service, and two other Easter morning services. Thankfully, there was no evening service! And I forgot to mention that on Palm Sunday the week before, we welcomed new members in the morning and had a Children’s program at night (which I hosted).

It makes me tired just thinking about it! Depending on your faith tradition, your Easter week probably resembles what I just described.

So where does a pastor’s family fit into all of this? Though your children didn’t “sign on the dotted line” to join your family, this is their life, too. How are you to manage your duties so that your family, especially your kids, don’t get church fatigue or, even worse, church resentment?

Let’s first look at the big picture

We lay the foundation of credibility as a “PP” (pastor parent) over the long haul. Easter week is very busy, but it is the exception and not the rule. The only other week on the ecclesiastical calendar that comes close is Christmas week. The other fifty weeks of the year provide a reasonable opportunity to lay the foundation for those hectic times. Here are a couple of ways to make the most of the other fifty weeks of the year.

Take your day off and make it special for your family. The pattern God established for humanity in Scripture is six days of work and one day of rest. “Six days you shall work, but on the seventh day you shall rest” (Exodus 34:21). In the wake of the resurrection victory of our Lord, the regular day of rest has transitioned from the seventh day to the first day of the week (Acts 20:7; Revelation 1:10). Granted, often the pastor takes a different day off because of his Lord’s Day duties, but this rhythm established in creation should remain consistent.

Throughout my years of active pastoral ministry, my day off was Monday, which became “family day.” When the children were old enough to attend school, Monday became “family night.” We followed a routine, including games, a pizza dinner, and wrapping up the day by reading Chronicles of Narnia. By the way, the congregation should be aware of and respect the pastor’s day off. Indeed, there were times when emergencies would arise in the church on a Monday, and I would have to respond, but the family understood because these were the exception and not the rule. At the outset of the article, I noted that pastors usually work when others are off. On the other hand, pastors typically have more flexible schedules than others to help take a child to a doctor’s appointment or attend school events.

Also, be sure to take your vacation time. I have met ministers who somehow thought it spiritual to brag about how few vacation days they took each year. This is nothing to brag about but something to be ashamed of. You need a break from the rigors of ministry, and so does your family. Jesus was aware of the need to “get away.” After the disciples returned from a ministry assignment among the people and reported to him, “he said to them, ‘Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat” (Mark 6:31-32). No time to eat? Sound familiar? Again, there might be times when you need to adjust due to an emergency in the church, but this should be the exception and not the rule.  

Enabling your family to survive during these busy times

These are important ways to lay the foundation for Easter weekbut how can you enable your family to survive and thrive during these busy times? Here are some suggestions:

  1. Since your children will likely have extra time off that week, go to a favorite restaurant for breakfast or spend some time at a park together. Do something special to take advantage of the bonus time available to you. Also, allow them more flexibility in doing things with their close friends.
  2. Even as Christmas has certain family traditions, the celebration of Christ’s resurrection is also a time for a family celebration. Special treats (think Cadbury!) and time with cousins and grandparents come to mind.
  3. Don’t compel them to attend every event that week. All the years that our church had a sunrise service, I was the only member of our family to show up, probably because I was leading it! Congregants might have noticed, but they didn’t complain. Attendance at the “all-hands-on-deck” Easter service was mandatory, but there were no complaints from family members since they understood this was the glorious celebration of Christ’s victory on our behalf and continued the pattern of “meeting together” as directed by Scripture (Hebrews 10:25-26).
  4. Share the burden with your staff. Don’t think you are failing if you don’t personally plan, preside over, and preach at every service. Delegate, empower, and encourage those around you to use their gifts for his glory.

Finding the right attitude

Finally, you must have the right attitude about your service. When Peter writes to church leaders he says, “shepherd the flock of God that is among you, exercising oversight, not under compulsion, but willingly, as God would have you” (1 Peter 5:2). When you are serving as if “compelled to serve,” it shows. It shows not just to your congregation but to your family. Remember, these are ways that you are called to serve your congregation. Remember that these aren’t things you must do but things you get to do. Remember that your attitude, whether positive or negative, will be “caught” by your family members. Remember what a remarkable privilege it is to walk with your congregation through the consummate reasons for our hope: the atoning death and triumphant resurrection of our Savior from the dead. Then you can enjoy a long Sunday afternoon nap.

Related

8 Daily Devotionals from Palm Sunday to Easter

Ten Ways a Pastor Can Prepare for Easter

Preaching the Resurrection on Easter

©2023 Tim Witmer. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipChurch LifeFamily Life

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin