Pastors Need Pastors, Too

You stand alert and watch with vigilance over the flock. At any moment, a wolf could appear. The sheep graze skittishly in a green pasture, but they sense the presence of a good shepherd. There is calm until there isn’t. You are always on high alert. You spend each week leading them into nutrient-rich pastures for nourishment and to cool, still waters to quench their thirst. Then, your hunger and fatigue set in. You, too, need nourishment. What do you crave? The same sustenance as the sheep?

Pastor, before becoming a shepherd, you were and always will be a sheep. You—yes, you, the pastor—need nourishment. Pastoral ministry is joyfully exhausting. But if you aren’t careful, it will only be exhausting, and you’ll soon be malnourished.

In the American church context, we sometimes put pastors on pedestals, creating a ministry culture in which the pastor is the center of attention. The result is that the pastor forgets he also needs the same nourishment as those under his care. He feeds but rarely eats.

I want to share some thoughts on preventing a culture of pastoral idolatry for healthy pastoral longevity. First, let me give you four negative consequences of this kind of culture. Then I’ll follow up with four healthy practices to help prevent pastoral idolatry.

Four negative consequences

1. Lack of accountability

Sometimes people place pastors in the same category as Old Testament prophets. Prophets received direct revelation from God to communicate to God’s people. Thus, they had “a word” from the Lord. We sometimes apply that language to pastors. “This is God’s man. He has a word for us,” as though he has received special revelation. I don’t want to make too much of this, but the point is that prophets gave us the Bible. Pastors have the Bible, or the word of God, and God has tasked them to exposit it faithfully. Scripture is the authoritative word of God. We should not exalt pastors as recipients of special revelation. Does God equip pastors with the wisdom to apply the Word? Yes! But the canon of Scripture is closed.

When we elevate our pastor too highly, we risk idolizing him, and when a pastor becomes an idol, no one can question him. No one can talk to him about his sins and struggles. This is a dangerous position for the pastor and fosters a culture of unchecked leadership.

2. Lack of leadership development

I love how the Apostle Paul gave away his ministry. Listen to his words to Timothy in 2 Timothy 2:1-2: “You then, my child, be strengthened by the grace that is in Christ Jesus, and what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.” Paul knew he couldn’t do ministry alone. There were too many people to which he would never be able to minister. So he multiplied his ministry of the word.

When we expect the pastor to meet all the needs of the saints, we neglect developing other gifted leaders. They never get the opportunity to exercise their gifts because the pastor fears others might provide spiritual good for the church in his place. Oh, and what if they do it better than you? Pastor, God never intended one man to shepherd His churches. When Paul returned to Lystra, Iconium, and Antioch to strengthen the churches, he “appointed elders for them in every church (Acts 14:23).”

3. The congregation is Indirectly discouraged from doing the work of ministry

When the pastor becomes an idol, and other leaders aren’t developed, we indirectly discourage the congregation from doing ministry work. I say indirectly because it’s as if a pastor in this position would say to a congregant, “Don’t do ministry.” But when the pastor is the center of ministry, his congregation often assumes he is the only one who “does ministry.” Paul is clear, however, in Ephesians 4:11-12 that pastors are to “equip the saints for the work of ministry.”

4. Pastoral Implosion

Finally, when a church creates this kind of ministry culture, the result will inevitably be pastoral implosion. Only Jesus can handle the burdens of ministry. He can handle the praise and rejection that comes with ministry. Pastor, you and I can’t!

Four healthy practices

So let me give you four practices that will help prevent a culture of pastoral idolatry. Pastor, you must pursue…

1. Your devotional life with Jesus

We can easily fall into a bad habit of churning out gospel work without warming our hearts with the gentle crackling flames of the gospel. This raises an obvious question: How can we proclaim the One we don’t spend time getting to know? Pastor, draw near to the heart of Jesus by pursuing closer intimacy with Him in his word. Eat the bread of life and drink from the well of living water daily. Be nourished before you nourish others.

2. A pastoral mentor

In my estimation, a pastoral mentor is one of the most essential yet neglected needs for young pastors. We often assume that seminary prepares a pastor for the ministry. But pastors learn early on that there are countless challenges seminary doesn’t address. While theological training is essential to sound teaching, pastors need ongoing relationships with seasoned pastors to help apply the wisdom of Scripture to the challenges of ministry.

I have enjoyed the kindness of the Lord through my pastoral mentoring relationship with Phil Newton. He’s walked the roads I’m currently walking. He’s helped me understand how the gospel’s transforming power shapes life and ministry. For that, I am deeply thankful. But you may not have a mentor. Let me encourage you to invite an older (than you), wiser pastor out to lunch. Start a relationship. Be teachable. Listen. Learn. Keep it going.

3. Elder care among your elder team

In 1 Peter 5:2, Peter charges pastors to “shepherd the flock of God that is among you,” but how often do we forget that we, too, are members of the flock? Be intentional about creating a culture among your church’s leadership of caring for one another. Share your burdens. Confess your sins to one another. Pray for one another. Ask how you can serve one another.

4. Friends in your local church

Paul says in 1 Timothy 3:2 that a qualification of an elder is to be hospitable. The word “hospitable” in Greek means that he loves strangers or is fond of guests. In other words, he is glad to welcome people into his life. Being hospitable goes beyond instructing others as their pastor. A hospitable pastor brings others into the rhythm of his life. Some who are recipients of your hospitality will undoubtedly draw from you and not give. That’s ok. You are here to serve as our Chief Shepherd served. But letting others in will also produce friendships. Pastor, you need friends.

Pastors, we are sheep first. Find nourishment in Christ as you faithfully lead others to eternal life.

