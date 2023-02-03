Prayer, Pulpit, and Pastors

Pastors and church leaders need prayer for every aspect of their lives and ministry. Otherwise, ministry fizzles out or proceeds in the flesh instead of the Spirit (Galatians 3:3), thus dishonoring the Lord. Instead of being a truism or cliché in Christian circles, the need for prayer for leaders in the church should be a burning reality for our churches. Church leaders should actively solicit prayer for themselves and teach congregants the significance of prayer for leaders. How might this be done? Intense prayer has preceded all known modern revivals, and godly church growth is impossible without it. This prayer must include leaders.

Prayer as a way of life

First, teachers in the church should always emphasize prayer in general, no matter what topic they are teaching or preaching. Prayer should also be prominent in every church’s order of service (or liturgy). Jesus lamented that in his day, the temple was not a “house of prayer for all nations” but had become a den of robbers (Mark 11:17).

Our relationship with God through prayer is the lifeblood of the Christian life, of following Jesus as Lord. If the work of Jesus Christ has redeemed us, then we have free access to God at all times. Paul writes, “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand” (Romans 5:1-2).

Thus, we can and should “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). As Francis Schaeffer wrote in True Spirituality: “Prayer is always to be seen as a person-to-person communication, not merely a devotional exercise. Indeed, when prayer becomes only a devotional exercise, it is no longer biblical prayer.” Church leaders should be people who pray publicly and privately and are quick to speak of the need for prayer, ready to relate answers to prayer, and lament the lack of prayer.

“Church leaders should be people who pray publicly and privately and are quick to speak of the need for prayer, ready to relate answers to prayer, and lament the lack of prayer.”

Asking for prayer

Second, pastors and other leaders should openly solicit prayer for their ministry in the church. The Apostle Paul frequently asked the recipients of his letters to pray for him. Consider two examples:

Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should (Ephesians 6:19-20; see Colossians 4:3-4 for nearly the same request).

As for other matters, brothers and sisters, pray for us that the message of the Lord may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it was with you. And pray that we may be delivered from wicked and evil people, for not everyone has faith (1 Thessalonians 3:1-2).

If the great Apostle Paul needed prayer, so do church leaders today, and they should not be shy about requesting it from parishioners. This is one way to heed what Hebrews tells us: “Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you” (Hebrews 13:7).

On the night before his crucifixion, Jesus lamented that his disciples could not even pray for him for one hour at the time of his greatest need (Matthew 26:40-45). If the Son of God needed prayer, how much more do church leaders? Leaders especially need intercessory prayer because their teaching affects so many people deeply (James 3:1-2), and their failures can bring down many with them, given their status and authority. Moreover, they are subject to demonic attack because of their importance to the church and in advancing the gospel.

The need for special intercessors

Third, church leaders can seek out special prayer support from particular people. While all Christians have a ministry of prayer, not all have a special gift for prayer. We may call these saints “intercessors.” They have a burden to pray, a strong faith for prayer (1 Corinthians 12:9), typically enjoy praying, and can spend long hours praying. They sometimes engage in spiritual warfare. Paul spoke of one such intercessor, “Epaphras, who is one of you and a servant of Christ Jesus, sends greetings. He is always wrestling in prayer for you, that you may stand firm in all the will of God, mature and fully assured” (Colossians 4:12).

Pastors and Christian leaders need formal and informal groups of intercessors. Of course, we never know how many people are praying for leaders. But a wise leader can ask God who might be a special intercessor for their ministry. In consultation with one’s spouse (if one is married), a pastor can ask the right people to join a team of intercessors. The pastor can keep these folks up to date with general and particular prayer requests and give them ministry reports. C. Peter Wagner’s book, Prayer Shield, offers biblical support for Christian leaders seeking intercessors and many practical guidelines.

“Leaders especially need intercessory prayer because their teaching affects so many people deeply, and their failures can bring down many with them, given their status and authority.”

Barriers to overcome

Despite these biblical reasons to encourage church leaders to solicit prayer for themselves and their ministries, pastors may need to surmount several barriers before they receive needed prayers. First, leaders may feel self-conscious or selfish in asking for prayer. They don’t want to draw attention to themselves. However, since Jesus and Paul needed prayer, this should not be an obstacle. Moreover, praying for God’s will to be done through oneself is not selfish because it benefits others.

Second, Americans are often too individualistic and resist voicing the need for support. While we ought to keep our promises and own our responsibilities (1 Timothy 5:8), “no man is an island,” as John Donne wrote. We must carry each other’s burdens in the Lord (Galatians 6:2). The burdens placed on pastors and other church leaders can be significant and must be shared. Seeking prayer support is one way to alert those in the congregation on how to help pastors and other leaders through their intercessions.

Pray for pastors!

Pastors and other leaders in the church often give so much to their people that it hurts. They may suffer from exhaustion or even depression. Many pastors have walked into the pulpit full of dread and self-doubt. These ministers need to be ministered unto by the prayers of their parishioners, that God would pour out refreshing blessings upon them and equip them for service (Acts 3:20). It is no sin for ministers to solicit prayer for themselves and their ministry to the church. It is, instead, necessary and healthy.