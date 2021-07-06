Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

Preparing to be a Pastor’s Family

  • By Phil Steiger
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Photo of a man and his children praying over the Bible.
Preparing for ministry as a family and looking ahead to the possibility of decades in ministry means we need to lay a good foundation and be ready to build the right walls and doors. Pastoring is not easy, and it is not getting easier. But, be of good cheer, our Savior has overcome the world, and he gives us his grace and peace.

During May and June, my Facebook timeline fills up with anniversaries and wedding announcements. I find myself writing, “Happy anniversary!” to someone nearly every day for weeks. This is the time of year a lot of us decided to marry and begin life together. For those of us in the pastorate, it was also a time when we began preparing to be a pastor’s family.

While every marriage always brings with it its own set of blessing and challenges, entering ministry together adds more layers of complication. Not only will you begin your new, biological and extended family, you will begin a new spiritual family. And so often, if we are not careful, the families of pastors carry an unseen and often heavy burden.

I grew up in a pastor’s home. All my life, my parents pastored. My dad pastored at a sizeable church, and my mom led worship and the choir. As most pastor’s kids can attest, that meant I spent at least half my life at church. I knew every nook and cranny of the building, and a lot of congregants knew me, maybe too well.

Now I find myself as a lead pastor who has held pastoral positions for thirty years. My wife and I have been married for 28 years and were engaged in ministry together before we were married. This is a long time to be involved in church life, and it is a lot of time for either bitterness or grace to grow.

Preparing for ministry as a family and looking ahead to the possibility of decades in ministry means we need to lay a good foundation and be ready to build the right walls and doors. Pastoring is not easy, and it is not getting easier. But, be of good cheer, our Savior has overcome the world, and he gives us his grace and peace.

Pray and Trust

Even before we were married, Heather and I would pray that God would use our hands to further his kingdom. Over time, we return to that prayer often when we were either blessed by circumstances or confused by them. Building a foundation of prayer together becomes a touchstone through the years, and it takes on new meaning the more of your ministry is in the rear-view mirror.

Learning to trust each other includes trusting each other as committed marriage partners, but it also means learning to trust each other with decision making and discernment. Difficult and unclear moments of decision are inevitable. They are made harder when husband and wife are unable to communicate, listen and then trust each other when decisions are made.

Be Trustworthy

More pastorates are cut short for lack of character and integrity than we might think. The longer I pastor, the more I value a reliable character in another minister. Being trustworthy over time is not easy, but it sets ministers of the gospel apart from the kinds of games we expect to be played in the corporate world.

Spouses can keep each other honest in the safety of their home and family. A foundation of integrity and trust between spouses acts like a catalyst for trustworthiness with a church.

Build and Maintain Friendships

Common advice given to young pastors is that they need to be careful building close relationships with people in the church. While that is often true, we need to be ready to open the door of friendship with the right people.

Many congregants may not be able to bear the burden that comes with befriending a pastor. There are stresses and expectations they may not understand, and when we reveal too much, their reaction may be a combination of anxiety and confusion. Even if that is the case, pastors and their spouses need good friends.

Who has God put in your life who has the maturity and grace to love you as friends before they need you as pastors? While those may come from a church you serve, they may also come from outside the circle of people you minister to. My parents have been graced with lifelong friends who pastored alongside them for several years. My wife and I have been blessed with friends inside and outside our congregation, many of whom we have known for decades.

However they come to you, God-given friendships can save your sanity over and over. They may even save your ministry. The door for friendship needs to be open in your hearts.

Prioritize Family Health

Know that the pastorate will create stress and difficult seasons. God calls us to shepherd sheep, not robots programed for spiritual perfection. These times of stress, however, can become a way your marriage and family grow closer to each other and to the Lord.

But there are times when church work lays too much of a burden on our family, and it cannot be fixed with a few meetings or a vacation. In cases like that, prioritizing your family over your paycheck is the right thing to do.

We hope your wedding anniversary marks a blessed time in your lives together and that it represents the years in which you have shown God faithful by putting your trust in him over and over. People and churches will fail us, but God never will.

©2021, Focus on the Family, 8605 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchFamily Life

You May Also Like

Logo for Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

Getting Rid of Unhealthy Assumptions

False assumptions about your spouse are toxic. If left undealt with, they can lead to mistrust. Erin and John offer hope to couples struggling with resentment and false assumptions. Featuring Pastor Levi Lusko, Jennie Lusko, and Jean Daly.

July 8, 2021
Focus on Parenting Podcast

When You’re Exhausted as a Parent

Parenting is an amazing journey, but it’s also exhausting. How do you keep it together when you feel so tired? Danny and John give some encouragement to exhausted moms and dads. Featuring Amber Lea and Wendy Speake.

July 8, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!