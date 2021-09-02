Prevent Suicide in Your Community with Alive to Thrive

One of the hidden and less-discussed impacts of the COVID pandemic is the toll it’s taking on the mental health of our young people.

The Centers for Disease Control has reported considerably elevated levels of suicidal ideation in younger adults associated with COVID-19. A study from the American Medical Association indicates that more than 75% of parents are unaware of suicidal ideation in their children.

Did you know:

The suicide rate among teen girls recently reached a 40-year high?

On average, more than 3,000 teens attempt suicide every day?

Nine out of 10 deaths by suicide have an underlying, diagnosable mental health issue?

What can you do?

Pastors, you can take steps to help prevent suicide in your community.

With Focus on the Family’s FREE online resource, Alive to Thrive, you’ll learn about issues that can lead to suicide, and we’ll teach you how to address them long before your child might ever entertain thoughts of ending his or her life.

About the Alive to Thrive

Alive to Thrive takes a truly preventative approach. You’ll learn about issues that can lead to suicide, and we’ll teach you how to address them long before children might ever entertain thoughts of ending his or her life.

Alive to Thrive’s preventive training teaches influential adults such as pastors, parents, teachers, coaches and teen leaders to address proactively the issues that can lead to teen suicide. Additionally, the training discusses the spiritual aspects of suicide and offers Christian adults information that is clinically sound and grounded in the Bible.

In developing Alive to Thrive, Focus on the Family utilized theories of normal and abnormal child development — as well as scriptural teachings — to support and augment clinical information.

More information

In order to reduce barriers to access, we offer Alive to Thrive’s collection of resources free of charge.

For more information about Alive to Thrive, go to AliveToThrive.com.