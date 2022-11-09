The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Death of Porn

Title of Book: The Death of Porn: Men of Integrity Building a World of Nobility

Editors: Ray Ortlund

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2021

About the Book: The Death of Porn by Ray Ortlund is a series of personal letters written to men assaulted by the porn industry. Every man can experience his true royalty—not through self-help, but by believing the gospel. Pastor Ortlund paints the picture of a whole generation redefining their future with new dignity and confident purpose.

About the Author: Ray Ortlund is the president of Renewal Ministries, the pastor to pastors at Immanuel Church Nashville, and a canon theologian with the Anglican Church in North America. He is the author of several books, including the Preaching the Word commentaries on Isaiah and Proverbs and Marriage and the Mystery of the Gospel. He is also a contributor to the ESV Study Bible. Ray and his wife, Jani, have been married for fifty years.

