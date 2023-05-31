The Doctrine of God and a Pastor’s Ministry

Pastoral ministry is exceedingly demanding and requires us to tackle a large number of tasks, such as preaching, administration, counseling, and many more. Preaching, in particular, is an enormous challenge and serious responsibility, as pastors must weigh what, when, and how to preach, among many other questions that confront them in their ministry. In the present series, I will discuss ten major doctrines that every pastor should address, starting with the doctrine of God.

Why God matters

It is hard to think of a doctrine that matters more than the doctrine of God. A. W. Tozer said, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” God is the Alpha and Omega. He is the eternal, infinite, self-sufficient God, one God in three persons, Father, Son, and Spirit. God is the Creator, revealed in the Old Testament as Israel’s covenant God who redeemed his people from bondage in Egypt and gave them the law at Sinai. He is the “I am” who is without rivals; there is no other God (Exod 3:14; Isa 45:5).

All creation is oriented toward God. He is the sovereign ruler of the universe and worthy of all glory and praise. Thus our preaching, like our praying, should be theocentric rather than anthropocentric. As Jesus taught his followers to pray, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven” (Matt 6:9–10; cf. Luke 11:2). Jesus’ followers should “seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added” to them (Matt 6:33).

7 truths to teach about God

Developing a theocentric focus in our preaching is crucial for providing a proper theological framework for our congregation. Starting with God will be vital in helping the people in our church think rightly about God and relate rightly to God. While the following list is far from exhaustive, here are seven suggestions regarding how pastors can help their congregation think more about God and think about God in light of biblical revelation.

1. Consider not merely God’s works, but also his being

Counteracting our natural tendency to view God from our self-centered human perspective, pastors should consciously seek to redirect and reorient people’s thoughts to God’s person and character, even apart from any of his works. God is an awesome person, a beautiful, majestic being. We cannot fully comprehend our eternal God, but we can pause in wonder at such a glorious, mysterious, infinite being. That’s certainly the right place to start, and to return to often.

2. Focus on God’s love without neglecting his righteousness.

The apostle John plainly stated that “God is love” (1 John 4:8, 16). Love pervades God’s entire essence. Love prompted God to create us; because of love God didn’t destroy the human race after the fall; love prompted God to enter into a series of covenants with his people; and love led God to send his one and only Son into the world so we could be saved (John 3:16). If we grasp that God is love, we’ll be glad to entrust ourselves to Him and serve Him gratefully all our days.

3. Contemplate God’s holiness.

When God gave His people the law as an expression of His character, He placed His own holiness at the heart: “You shall be holy, for I the Lord your God am holy” (Lev 19:1). Later, the apostle Peter made the Levitical holiness code the centerpiece of his moral exhortation: “As he who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, since it is written, ‘You shall be holy, for I am holy’” (1 Pet 1:14–16).

4. Talk about the Trinity.

It’s impossible to grasp fully the doctrine of the Trinity, but that doesn’t mean we should neglect it. Help people understand that, in human history, God (the Father) was active in creation, entered into Old Testament covenants, and sent Jesus, who died on the cross for our sins. After this, the Holy Spirit came to indwell believers. Help the people in your church navigate the treacherous trinitarian seas and steer clear of the many heresies that lurk just beneath the surface.

5. Balance God’s immanence and transcendence.

Just as we must balance God’s love and righteousness, we should take care to teach his immanence and transcendence. God is close to us and cares for every detail in our lives. He knows every one of our thoughts (Ps 139:1–12) and is “a very present help in trouble” (Ps 46:1). At the same time, God is “high and lifted up” (Isa 6:1). “The Lord is in his holy temple; the Lord’s throne is in heaven” (Ps 11:4). God is both immanent and transcendent.

6. Talk about God’s sovereignty, especially in times of suffering.

Many learned tomes have been penned on God’s work in providence, and rightly so, but a certain mystery remains; such lofty matters cannot easily be reduced to propositions. Yet we know that God is sovereign and providentially cares for us. And God chooses and ultimately determines our eternal destiny, yet without removing human agency and responsibility. So whether you hold to the doctrines of election and predestination or not, teach about God’s sovereignty over suffering.

7. Talk about approaching God with reverence and awe.

Are you seeking to inculcate a sense of reverence and awe in your congregation? When people come into the sanctuary late, coffee cup in hand, and then talk with their neighbors during worship, does this convey reverence toward God? We should put reverence for God above our desire to make church a place where people can be comfortable. “Guard your steps when you go to the house of God,” “draw near to listen,” and “let your words be few” (Eccl 5:1–2).

Conclusion

It’s possible to engage in biblical preaching and yet to do so in a theological vacuum, neglecting to instruct the people in our congregation about God. A theocentric focus in our preaching and pastoral ministry will require that:

we consider not merely God’s works but also his being;

we focus on God’s love without neglecting his righteousness;

we contemplate God’s holiness;

we talk about the Trinity;

we balance God’s immanence and transcendence;

we talk about God’s sovereignty in providence; and

we teach people in our congregation to approach God with reverence and awe.

By engaging in God-centered preaching and pastoral ministry, we will redirect people’s natural inclination to focus on self and lead them to turn their eyes upward to contemplate and worship a holy, loving, and righteous God. Rather than approaching God merely for what he can do for us, they will learn to love and worship him for who he is.

Conversely, if we fail to preach on God, we will unwittingly encourage people to put themselves and their needs first. We will allow a worldly approach to take hold that focuses on self-fulfillment rather than discipleship. And, on an even more serious note, we will deny God the glory and attention he so richly deserves.