Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

The Pastor and the Authority of Scripture

  • By Ben Marshall
Share:
open bible with page holder
Pastors can find answers to questions of authority in the only document God has given us that reveals His authority, motivation, goal, and outcomes of His authority. These are vastly different from any of the motivations, goals, and outcomes stemming from human authority.

There aren’t too many issues that supersede the issue of authority in people’s lives. The most likely reason authority is a huge deal for most people is because, on some level, it conflicts with autonomy, the right to self-rule. Some of today’s most hotly contested issues – abortion, gun rights, and LGBT concerns – center around authority. They are not only “hot-button” issues but have been the impetus for some horrific acts of violence.

Thinking through this issue from a biblical lens, one does not need to read too far into Genesis to find the issue of authority rise to the surface. The Bible records Adam and Eve stretching their autonomous wings and eating the forbidden fruit. A chapter later, Cain kills his brother Abel because God’s authority confronts his autonomy. And then, just two chapters later, the issue of man exerting his independence is so great that God exercises His authority by sending a flood to wipe out all humanity except eight people. Authority is a huge deal with massive ramifications.

The different issues with different types of authority

The issue of authority does not become any easier after someone responds to the Gospel by repenting their sin and becoming a member of the local body of believers, i.e., the church. If anything, they bring issues related to authority into the church. Those issues could stem from how their parents raised them (parental authority), what kind of spouse they have or had at one time (spousal authority), the kind of society or culture in which they were raised (societal authority), and interactions with the judicial system (governmental authority). They could even bring issues from past church experience (church authority). Issues flowing from just one of those five categories could discourage trust in all forms of authority. However, if someone comes into the church with multiple forms of authority issues that have intersected throughout a lifetime, responding to authority might seem downright impossible.

How might a pastor respond to someone who grew up in a home where dad physically abused mom and the kids (spousal and parental authority), was constantly in trouble with the police (governmental authority) and lived with societal pressure to do whatever was necessary to survive (societal authority, i.e., “just don’t get caught”)? When a pastor says to such a person, “You must do such and such because God’s Word says so,” what is to keep this person from responding in the way they have responded to every other form of authority in their life?

Those are great questions that demand solid answers that are not dependent upon any of the five authoritative categories listed above. Rather, the answers need to be dependent upon God, who is outside of those five categories and has authority over those five categories. Pastors can find answers to those questions in the only document God has given us that reveals His authority, motivation, goal, and outcomes of His authority. These are vastly different from any of the motivations, goals, and outcomes stemming from human authority.

What makes the difference?

If a pastor is to have confidence in the authority of God’s Word, and if a congregant is going to respond with joy, they must understand the significant differences between God’s Word and all other forms of authority. At the top of the list of differences is the origin of the authority. With the Bible, God is the origin of the authority. According to 2 Timothy 3:16, God breathed out all Scripture. He used men, carried along by the Holy Spirit, to reveal His will (2 Peter 1:21). As God carried men along, He revealed His words, which are perfect, sure, right, pure, clean, true, and righteous (Psalm 19:7-11). Attributing these characteristics to God’s authoritative Word creates a significant difference when one realizes that the One who breathed out the very words of the Bible is loving, merciful, gracious, just, all-knowing, all-powerful, ever-present, incapable of lying, misleading, or exaggerating the truth. Since the Author is perfect in every way, His authority is perfect in every way.

The motive behind God’s Word

Not only are the very words of God immensely different, but the motive behind the words of God is vastly different from the motive behind human words.

There are numerous motives in the Bible, but the primary motive found throughout Scripture is the worship of God and the loving of others.

(Matthew 22:37-39)

This is not always the case with the five forms of authority previously highlighted. In each of those cases, those with power demand worship and love from those over whom they control. Husbands demand the attention and affection of their wives, mothers demand glory and the obedience of their children, churches demand obedience in action and attitude to extra-biblical mandates, and on and on it goes. The Bible’s authority, which flows from God Himself, is motivated by the Glory of God and the love of God’s creation.

The goal of God’s Word

The goal of God’s Word adds to the power of its authority. As revealed in Romans 8:28-29, God’s goal is that His creation, fallen through the act of one man and one woman (Genesis 3:1-7), would be reconciled to Himself (2 Corinthians 5:18) and become more and more like His Son Jesus, the very reason for our existence (1 Corinthians 10:31). God’s Word containing narratives, indicatives, prophecies, poetry and so much more, all combine into one authoritative Word aimed at saving mankind from sin and the wrath of God to the image of God Himself. And this goal has remained the same from Genesis 3 until the present day. This goal is overwhelmingly different from any authoritative human goal, which will always contain measures aimed at forcing compliance through manipulation, intimidation, or in some cases, destruction. In situations where God’s authority oversees and governs human authority, the love of God replaces forced compliance with biblical order, driven by the love of God and the love of others.

The outcomes of God’s Word

Finally, a major distinction between the authority of the Bible and all other forms of authority is found in the outcomes.

According to Psalm 19:7-11, God’s authoritative word revives the soul, makes the simple wise, causes the heart to rejoice, and enlightens spiritual eyes.

Rounding out those wonderful outcomes, 2 Timothy 3:17 states that God’s authoritative Word blesses His children and equips them for every good work. No other form of authority promises those types of outcomes.

Applying these distinctions

Applying these distinctions to the role of the pastor means the pastor can have confidence as he proclaims the authoritative Word of God, fully convinced he is acting as nothing more than a conduit through which God calls men and women to repent, worship, and love. Applying these distinctions to the child of God means joyful obedience to God’s authoritative Word is possible because the authoritative call comes from the One who creates and orchestrates everything that has come into existence for His own good pleasure and the good of His creation.

Therefore, a pastor can call a husband to serve his wife joyfully, without hesitation, knowing that his service is an act of worship to God and beneficial for his wife. A pastor can highly encourage a mom to zealously love her child, being fully convinced that her Christlike love for her child brings God glory and communicates unconditional love to her child. A pastor can emphatically charge a college student to pray for and even submit to local government mandates, knowing that the prayers and submissive acts reflect Jesus and benefit the community in which the college student lives. These applications, and millions more like them, never change in origin, motive, goals, and outcomes because the Authority behind the Word is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Pastor, stand and proclaim the authoritative Word of God both corporately and individually, not because you are a good communicator or have an authoritative, commanding voice. Rather, stand and proclaim the authoritative Word of God out of Worship of the Creator and love for His creation, trusting that the authority behind what you are saying has the power to divide soul and spirit, joint and marrow, and distinguish between thoughts and motives (Hebrews 4:12). The Word of God is all you have, the Word of God is all you need, and the Word of God is what will outlast what you and I do for the short time that we reside on the earth (1 Peter 1:24-25). 

Related:

The Pastor and His Community

Battling Bitterness in Church Conflict with Forgiveness

Take Time to Explain Communion Clearly to the Church

© 2023 Ben Marshall. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipWorldview Formation

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin