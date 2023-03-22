The Pastor’s Essential Library: Deep Discipleship: How the Church Can Make Whole Disciples of Jesus

Title of Book: Deep Discipleship: How the Church Can Make Whole Disciples of Jesus

Author: J. T. English

Publisher: B&H Books

Year: 2020

About the Book:

Everyone is being discipled. The question is: what is discipling us?



The majority of Christians today are being discipled by popular media, flashy events, and folk theology because churches have neglected their responsibility to make disciples. But the church is not a secondary platform in the mission of God; it is the primary platform God uses to grow people into the image of Jesus. Therefore, as church leaders, it is our primary responsibility to establish environments and relationships where people can be trained, grow, and be sent as disciples.



There are three indispensable elements of discipleship:

Learning to participate in the biblical story (the Bible)

Growing in our confession of who God is and who we are (theology)

Regularly participating in private and corporate intentional action (spiritual disciplines)



Deep Discipleship equips churches to reclaim the responsibility of discipling people at any point on their journey.

About the Author:

J. T. English, PhD, is an author and teacher, and currently serves as the lead pastor of Storyline Fellowship in Arvada, CO. Previously, JT served as a pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, TX, where he founded and directed The Village Church Institute, which is committed to theological education in the local church. He received his ThM in Historical Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and PhD in Systematic Theology from Southern Seminary. He is married to Macy English, and they have two children, Thomas and Bailey.

Buy the Book