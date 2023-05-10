The Pastor’s Essential Library: Don’t Hold Back: Breaking Free from the American Gospel

Title of Book: Don’t Hold Back: Breaking Free from the American Gospel

Author: David Platt

Publisher: Multnomah

Year: 2023

About the Book:

The New York Times bestselling author of Radical challenges Christians to trade in an American gospel that prostitutes the words of Jesus for the sake of comfort, politics, and prosperity and return to a biblical gospel that exalts God above everything in this world.

From his viewpoint in the capital of the United States, Pastor David Platt believes it’s time for disillusioned, discouraged, and divided Christians to follow Jesus into a different future. In Don’t Hold Back, Platt calls believers to take necessary risks and find the ultimate reward as we:

Work for-not against-each other as brothers as sisters in Christ, especially when we disagree on personal convictions.

Turn the tide on centuries-long racial division in the church.

Trust all of God’s Word with conviction while loving everyone around us with compassion.

Do justice, practice loving-kindness, and experience the good life according to God.

Play our part in spreading the gospel to all the nations of the world.

Seek God alone for the supreme satisfaction our souls’ desire.

With biblical insights that speak to the everyday lives of contemporary Christians, Platt shows that we can experience the awe-filled wonder of Jesus and otherworldly beauty of his church here and now. But in order to do so, some things are going to have to be different. Starting not in “those people,” but in each one of us.

About the Author:

David Platt is the author of three New York Times bestsellers, including Radical. He is a pastor in metro Washington, D.C., and founder of Radical Inc., an organization that equips Christians to be on mission from where they live to the ends of the earth. Platt received his master of divinity, master of theology, and doctor of philosophy from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He lives in metro D.C. with his wife and their children.

