The Pastor’s Essential Library: Faithful Endurance: The Joy of Shepherding People for a Lifetime

Title of Book: Faithful Endurance: The Joy of Shepherding People for a Lifetime

Editors: Collin Hansen, Jeff Robinson, Sr.

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2019

About the Book: This book offers pastors examples of long-term faithfulness in ministry and practical wisdom from veteran pastors for real-life issues.

Published in partnership with the Gospel Coalition. Here the topics addressed in this book, and the contributors:

Attending to your personal spiritual life (Tim Keller)

Leaving a church (D. A. Carson)

Crafting sermons week after week (Bryan Chapell)

Facing criticism (Dan Doriani)

Pastoring a church you wouldn’t attend (Tom Ascol)

Caring for your wife in the midst of criticism (Juan R. Sanchez with Jeanine D. Sanchez)

Feeling deserted by members leaving (Dave Harvey)

Pastoring a small church that seems insignificant (Mark McCullough)

Experiencing burnout (John Starke)

Shepherding a church that has outgrown your gifts (Scott Patty)

Handling financial burdens (Brandon Shields)

Doubting your calling (Jeff Robinson Sr.)

About the Editors: Collin Hansen (MDiv, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School) serves as vice president of content and editor in chief for the Gospel Coalition. He hosts the Gospelbound podcast and coauthored Gospelbound: Living with Resolute Hope in an Anxious Age. He serves as an elder for Redeemer Community Church in Birmingham, Alabama, and also on the advisory board of Beeson Divinity School.

Jeff Robinson Sr. (PhD, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary) is a senior editor for the Gospel Coalition and serves as the lead pastor for Christ Community Church of Louisville. He also serves as adjunct professor of church history at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the coauthor of To the Ends of the Earth: Calvin’s Missional Vision and Legacy.

