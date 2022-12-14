The Pastor’s Essential Library: Finding the Right Hills to Die On: The Case for Theological Triage

Title of Book: Finding the Right Hills to Die On: The Case for Theological Triage

Author: Gavin Ortlund

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2020

About the Book: In theology, just as in battle, some hills are worth dying on and others are not. But how do we know which ones? When should doctrine divide, and when should unity prevail? Just as a medic on a battlefield treats the severely wounded first and then moves on to the less serious injuries, we must prioritize doctrine in order of importance. In Finding the Right Hills to Die On, Pastor Gavin Ortlund implores us to cultivate humility as we prioritize doctrine into four ranks—essential, urgent, important, and unimportant—so that we will be as effective as possible at advancing the gospel in our time.

About the Author: Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) serves as senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Ojai in Ojai, California. He is the author of several books and runs the popular YouTube channel Truth Unites. Gavin and his wife, Esther, have five children.

