The Pastor’s Essential Library: Friendship with God: A Path to Deeper Fellowship with the Father, Son, and Spirit

Title of Book: Friendship with God: A Path to Deeper Fellowship with the Father, Son, and Spirit

Author: Mike McKinley

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2023

About the Book:

What does it mean to be friends with God? Each chapter of this book takes a key insight from John Owen’s Communion with God and clarifies it for modern readers.

About the Author:

Mike McKinley (MDiv, Westminster Theological Seminary) is senior pastor of Sterling Park Baptist Church in Sterling, Virginia. He is the author of a number of books, including Am I Really a Christian? and Church Planting Is for Wimps. He and his wife, Karen, have five children and live in Northern Virginia.

