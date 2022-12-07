The Pastor’s Essential Library: Hidden Christmas: The Surprising Truth Behind the Birth of Christ

Title of Book: Hidden Christmas: The Surprising Truth Behind the Birth of Christ

Author: Timothy Keller

Publisher: Viking

Year: 2016

About the Book: For centuries, December has marked a time of expectation, excitement, hope, joy, activity and family. It marks the season of Christmas, or, as some say, the season of Advent, of the Nativity story. In our secular society, everyone gets swept up in the Christmas spirit and even people who are not professing Christians claim familiarity with the story of the Nativity. Christmas displays of Jesus resting in a manger populate lawns and churchyards, and songs about shepherds and angels fill the air. Yet despite the abundance of these Christian references in popular culture, how many of us have examined the hard edges of this biblical story? Is there a deeper meaning to that first Christmas besides just being an incredible story?

In his book, Hidden Christmas: The Surprising Truth Behind the Birth of Christ, pastor and New York Times bestselling author, Tim Keller guides readers through an illuminating journey into the surprising background of the Nativity story—a story that celebrates the advent of Jesus Christ, who came to save mankind and restore our humanity to how it was meant to be. This profoundly moving and intellectually provocative book unpacks the message of hope, redemption, and salvation hidden in the biblical account of Jesus’ birth so that readers may experience the redeeming power of God’s grace in a meaningful and deeper way.

About the Author: Timothy Keller was born and raised in Pennsylvania and educated at Bucknell University, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and Westminster Theological Seminary. His first pastorate was in Hopewell, Virginia. In 1989 he started Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City with his wife, Kathy, and their three sons. Today, Redeemer has nearly six thousand regular Sunday attendees and has helped to start more than three hundred new churches around the world. He is the author of Making Sense of God, The Songs of Jesus, Preaching, Prayer, as well as The Meaning of Marriage, The Prodigal God, and The Reason for God, among others.

Buy the Book