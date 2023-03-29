The Pastor’s Essential Library: Passionate about the Passion Week: A Fresh Look at Jesus’ Last Days

Title of Book: Passionate about the Passion Week: A Fresh Look at Jesus’ Last Days

Author: William Varner

Publisher: Fontes Press

Year: 2020

About the Book:

The Gospels record Jesus’ last days leading up to his crucifixion, but how attentive are we to the details of the account? Should we speak of Palm Sunday, or Monday? Have we misunderstood the Pharisees? Why do the four Gospels present the resurrection in different ways? Were the Jews really “fickle?” Varner focuses carefully on the details of the Gospels that we often overlook. This lively and carefully nuanced account of the Passion Week will bring you to a renewed sense of devotion for the Savior.

About the Author:

William Varner teaches Bible and Greek at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, CA. He pastored the Sojourners Fellowship in Grace Community Church for twenty four years and has written fifteen books both for laymen and for scholars. He also has visited the land of Israel over fifty times.

Buy the Book