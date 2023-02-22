The Pastor’s Essential Library: Seven Dangers Facing Your Church

Title of Book: Seven Dangers Facing Your Church

Author: Juan Sanchez

Publisher: The Good Book Company

Year: 2022

About the Book: Be under no illusion: your church is in danger. But be in no doubt: your church can confront them, overcome them, and thrive in the face of them. In an age when it feels as if our churches are under greater pressure than ever before, Juan Sanchez identifies seven surprising, serious dangers that every church contends with, whether in the first century or the twenty-first. This book will enable you to diagnose where your church is in danger–and show you how to stand firm and stand out.

Juan Sanchez: (MDiv, ThM, PhD, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary) is the senior pastor of High Pointe Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, and a Council member of The Gospel Coalition and Coalicion por el Evangelio.

