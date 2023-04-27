The Pastor’s Essential Library: Shame Interrupted: How God Lifts the Pain of Worthlessness & Rejection

Title of Book: Shame Interrupted: How God Lifts the Pain of Worthlessness & Rejection

Author: Edward T. Welch

Publisher: New Growth Press

Year: 2012

About the Book:

Shame controls far too many of us. Worthless, inferior, rejected, weak, humiliated, failure…it all adds up to wishing we could get away from others and hide. We know what shame feels like. The way out, however, is harder to find. Time doesn’t help, neither does confession, because shame is just as often from what others do to you as it is from what you have done. But the Bible is about shame from start to finish, and, if we are willing, God’s beautiful words break through. Look at Jesus through the lens of shame and see how the marginalized and worthless are his favorites and become his people. God cares for the shamed. Through Jesus you are covered, adopted, cleansed, and healed.

About the Author:

Edward T. Welch is a counselor and faculty member at the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation (CCEF). He is author of a number of books, including When People Are Big and God Is Small and Addictions: A Banquet in the Grave.

