The Pastor’s Essential Library: Shepherding the Pastor: Help for the Early Years of Ministry

Title of Book: Shepherding the Pastor: Help for the Early Years of Ministry

Author: Phil Newton & Rich Shadden

Publisher: New Growth Press

Year: 2023

About the Book:

Shepherding the Pastor helps new and upcoming pastors understand the common challenges and pitfalls that arise in the early years of ministry and to face difficulties with faith, wisdom, and patience.

Many pastors feel isolated and helpless, especially those beginning pastoral ministry. Phil Newton and Rich Shadden know what this road is like, and they want to share what they have gained from pastoral mentoring – Rich, a young pastor receiving support and guidance from Phil, an older, more experienced shepherd.

Using real life examples of their mentor/mentee relationship, they identify four key practices that will help pastors thrive despite the stresses of ministry: a deepening walk with Christ, faithful exposition of Scripture, continual learning from mentors, and growth in skillful patience with their flock.

About the Author:

Phil A. Newton served as a pastor for over forty years. He continues mentoring and training pastors through The Pillar Network as Director of Pastoral Care and Mentoring and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he serves as an adjunct professor. He’s the author of several books, including 40 Questions about Pastoral Ministry and The Mentoring Church, and coauthor of Shepherding the Pastor. Phil and his wife live in Germantown, TN.

Rich C. Shadden has served as a pastor for over ten years. He continues pastoring and training pastors through the local church pastoral residency at Audubon Park Baptist Church and through Bethlehem College & Seminary, Memphis location, where he teaches as an adjunct professor. He is coauthor of Shepherding the Pastor. Rich, his wife, and their four children live in Memphis, TN.

