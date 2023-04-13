The Pastor’s Essential Library: Surviving the Fishbowl: Letters to Pastors’ Kids

Title of Book: Surviving the Fishbowl: Letters to Pastors’ Kids

Author: Various Contributors

Publisher: Reformation Heritage Books

Year: 2021

About the Book:

Pastors’ kids have it hard, feeling the weight of undue expectations and the observing world around them.

In Surviving the Fishbowl, Catherine J. Stewart assembles an experienced group of authors to give advice for those feeling the pressure of life lived in the scrutinized house of a minister. With contributions from pastors and their wives, as well as from former pastors’ kids, this book gives sage advice for those navigating difficult waters. Whether you are pastor’s kid struggling to understanding your identity, dealing with troubling social pressures, or just wishing you could escape it all, read this book and see that these trying days are survivable and even attended with blessings you may not have considered before.

About the Author:

