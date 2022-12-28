The Pastor’s Essential Library: Truth For Life: 365 Daily Devotions, Volume Two

Title of Book: Truth For Life: 365 Daily Devotions, Volume Two

Author: Alistair Begg

Publisher: Good Book Company

Year: 2022

About the Book: In this follow-up to Truth For Life: 365 Daily Devotions, Volume One, Alistair Begg explores passages from over 50 books in the Bible. Like volume one, volume two presents an entry for every day of the year that includes a brief Scripture reading followed by an insightful commentary that expounds on the text and explains how the passage relates to our everyday lives. Alistair helpfully encourages us to consider:

how God is calling us to think differently

how God is reordering what we love

how God is calling us as we go about our day

Each devotion in volume two offers additional reading recommendations for diving deeper into the day’s topic and provides a Bible reading plan to navigate us through the entirety of Scripture in one year.

Embrace a pattern of learning from God’s Word each day using Truth For Life: 365 Daily Devotions, Volume Two.

“If you are looking for wise and perceptive guidance to help you see and experience the deep impact of God’s words in Scripture, you will love this devotional. Each day’s reflection is a gem.” —John Woodhouse

About the Author: Alistair Begg is Senior Pastor at Parkside Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Bible teacher at Truth For Life, which is heard on the radio and online around the world. He graduated from theological college in London and served two churches in Scotland before moving to Ohio. He is married to Susan and together they have three grown children.

