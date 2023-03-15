You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

10 Ways Short-Term Missions Trips Provide Value

  • By Paul Davis
Share:
Small plane on the runway background of sunrise
Healthy short-term missions trips can produce long-term impact on the field and transform participants. Consider the following 10 benefits.

“I have never worked so hard yet experienced so much joy in my entire life!”

“Can we stay another week?”

“I just led someone to Christ for the first time in my life!”

These are just a few of the comments we have heard over the last 30 years of leading missions trips on five continents. In our experience, short-term missions trips have impacted countless lives. Several participants have become long-term missionaries, some have become pastors, while others have started parachurch ministries to reach the same people groups they encountered on their trips.

While some critics argue short-term missions trips are a waste of time and money and create unhealthy dependence on foreign resources, these critics confuse experiential trips with true missions trips. “Spiritual tourism” trips that focus more on experience instead of spiritual growth and ministry impact have been mislabeled as missions trips, causing many to dismiss short-term trips in general.

The truth is, well-planned trips, with spiritually and culturally prepared teams, provide great value to the local ministry served, the participants, and the sending church. Healthy short-term trips can produce long-term impact on the field and transform participants. Consider the following 10 benefits.

1. Sharing the gospel

Effective short-term trips bring the gospel to new communities and encourage participants to be ambassadors for Christ.

Gospel-focused missions trips benefit everyone involved. First, the community not only hears the gospel, but they also see it lived through those who serve. Second, the host ministry benefits from additional servants sharing the gospel and offering encouragement in their community. Third, trip participants receive value by practicing evangelism in a new context, gaining experience and courage in sharing the gospel when they return home. Finally, the participants bless their home churches when they return, prepared and eager to share Christ in their own community.

These blessings can be very personal. I (Paul) watched my daughter trust Christ as Savior on a missions trip as a group of teenagers prepared a Vacation Bible School for a disadvantaged neighborhood. The greatest value of any short-term trip comes when the lost embrace the gospel, but everyone benefits when the gospel is proclaimed.

2. Sharing ministry resources

Short-term trips provide much-needed resources for local ministries to reach their communities.

When the host ministry properly defines the needs for ministering to their community, missions teams can become conduits of resources for the ministry on the field—like the labor provided by trip participants, shared financial resources to cover ministry expenses, financial gifts for ministry hosts, and new, committed prayer partners now exposed to local ministries.

What may seem insignificant to those serving can be a tremendous blessing to the ministry being served. Sharing these resources also blesses the giver, building trust with the ministry and deepening one’s own joy in the act of generosity.

3. Giving encouragement

Short-term trips offer encouragement to missionaries, local ministries, and the local church body.

When trip participants sacrifice time and resources to serve alongside missionaries on the field, missionaries sense the love, respect, and support of those back home. Other local Christians are also stirred to serve alongside them. Such sacrifices provide much-needed encouragement to local believers, which builds a deeper relationship between the local ministry and the team.

I (Jason) had a pastor tell me on one of my trips, “I appreciate when people pray for our ministry, and I really appreciate financial support, but what I appreciate the most is when you and others come and live and serve with us. It encourages the whole church.”

Ministries appreciate prayer and financial support, but there’s no bolder statement of love than going and serving alongside the global church.

4. Developing long-term relationships

Short-term trips create deep, loving relationships that last far longer than the trip.

Relationships are formed between the team and the local ministry being served. Comradery and mutual affection form as a team works together with local believers in ministry—paying dividends for years through future trips and ministry support.

Relationships are also strengthened among trip participants themselves. The team spends more time together on the field than at home, by virtue of living and serving with each other each day. They learn new routines and cultural norms together, instilling unity. Deep friendships are formed as a result.

Relationships are additionally formed between individual participants and members of the local ministry. Participants gain respect for those they see serving and sacrificing for the local ministry. The desire to support the ministry and encourage their new friends drives a connection that lasts beyond the trip and drives the participant to return to the field.

5. Growing spiritually

Short-term trips lead to spiritual growth as participants experience God’s work in and through them.

Missions trips should be as much a spiritual journey as a physical one. As participants surrender to God and are used by Him, they’re drawn closer to Him. They grow in their love for others, creating more zeal for evangelism and a desire to bring glory to Christ. He reveals areas of their lives to be surrendered to Him and opens their hearts to hear the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

There’s an old Chinese proverb: “I heard, and I forgot. I saw, and I remembered. I did it, and I understood.” Missions trips help participants experience God’s transformative work firsthand.

6. Gaining a global perspective

Short-term trips instill a global perspective in participants.

We all see the world through our own cultural lens by default. Missions trips expand participants’ understanding of the global church, motivating them to see people the way God sees them.

This global perspective helps participants understand the needs of the global church and awakens a passion to serve others. It can kickstart language learning and cultural acquisition for those who will go on to serve longe-term. It can also drive them to be humble and more gracious in cross-cultural interactions when they return home.

I (Jason) experienced this firsthand leading a team into a remote village in the Himalayan mountains. When we entered the village, everyone stopped to stare at us. One young man ran across the village and returned with a group of men asking why we had come. After a brief discussion through a translator, we were invited to sit with the village elder and share the message we had brought. As we sipped tea together, I learned I was the first white man to enter this village. That experience expanded my understanding of the “ends of the earth” and ignited a deeper passion for global missions.

7. Developing a burden for people

Short-term trips develop a love and burden for people groups and nations in the participants.

As participants experience life in other communities, they grow in love for them and desire to help. The burden for the people and the ministry they served often lasts beyond the trip.

Some go on to adopt a people group as a focus for ministry. They research the people group and their needs and enlist others in their quest to minister to them. The burden can result in a long-term relationship and multiple future trips to help serve a given community.

I (Paul) recall watching with joy as a teenager in my youth ministry took a short-term trip to Africa. She fell in love with the people, came home, finished school, and immediately applied for a one-year mission program. Her short-term plans soon became a full-time role in West Africa. She’s now a valued, long-term member of a high-functioning missions team in that country.

Having one’s eyes opened to new people groups leads to seeing all people differently.

Participants return home with the new perspective and are unleashed to influence their own community—especially if those communities contain members of the same people group they served abroad. The people in their community reap the benefits of their new passion.

8. Clarifying a call

Short-term trips can clarify God’s call on the life of the participant.

Many long-term missionaries begin their missions career on a short-term trip. Serving in a different context moves participants out of their comfort zones and routines. Removing distractions from their lives heightens their awareness of the promptings of the Holy Spirit, helping them more easily understand the Spirit’s direction. God develops a desire to participate in His global work in those He is calling to serve in a special way.

Sometimes, this ends up affirming a call to serve in missions in a formal role. God may call the participant to relocate and serve long-term, or He may be prompting them to develop a ministry within their home church. Either way, serving on the missions field is a gateway for deeper ministry involvement and discernment of God’s will for one’s life.

9. Igniting a passion

Short-term trips ignite a passion for global ministry and missions that can multiply beyond the participants.

As God works through participants on the trip, they experience a closeness with God that is easily hampered by daily routines. When the participants leave their busy schedules and normal environments, they are free to focus on God—and God takes advantage of this attention to produce more surrendered lives for his glory.

When we’re out of our comfort zones and surrendered to God’s using us as He desires, we begin to truly understand the value of a Christ-centered life. This realization will ignite a passion within the participant that endures even when the trip is over.

Participants return home with this new passion for Christ, driving them to more service in their own community and motivating those who observe their lives. One impacted life can multiply into a missions movement within the church as others become more involved in serving Christ, resulting in more people desiring to go on the next missions trip.

10. Impacting community

Short-term trips impact the community served and the home communities of the trip participants.

The community served on the trip directly benefits from the service and resources provided by the ministry and the team. They also receive intangible benefits in terms of the love and sacrifice exemplified in the global church community—and especially as the gospel is proclaimed to the lost.

The sending church’s community also benefits.

When the participants return to their church with a passion for serving Christ, their local community becomes their mission field. They begin serving their community and leading others in their church to serve. The church becomes a greater lighthouse in the community, and the community benefits from the new desire to reach out on behalf of Christ.

Conclusion

These ten benefits merely scratch the surface of the value of short-term missions trips. Short-term trips provide an enormous gateway to long-term impact on many lives. One trip of culturally and spiritually prepared participants can ignite a missions movement among a body of believers, mobilize future missionaries, and launch long-term ministries around the globe.

We’ve both seen the impact these types of trips have on participants and the church. We’re convinced that one of the best ways to disciple a fellow believer is to encourage them “go and make disciples of all nations” (Matt. 28:19).

We encourage you to plan a short-term missions trip for your church. Visit ABWE’s Launch Point ministry at www.launchpointmissions.org to begin planning your next missions trip.

Related:

Every Pastor’s Secret Advantage in Missions

Global Missions and the Treason of Conversion

4 Reasons Evangelism is Not Wrong

©2023 Paul Davis and Jason Phillips. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Reconnected video series

Feel like you and your spouse are just roommates? Become soulmates again!

Kids. Career. Finances. Maintaining an active household. They’re all good things, but the busyness that comes with these responsibilities can leave any husband or wife feeling ... disconnected.
“Reconnected” is a FREE 7-part video series that will equip you to make the most of the way you greet one another, talk together, and make a safe space to be vulnerable.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipChurch LifeChurch OutreachGospelWorldview Formation

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin