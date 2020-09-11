You can still help us meet our $4 million goal to rescue babies!

Perfect 10

By Bill Arbuckle
Perfect 10 Marriage
Join the Perfect 10 Marriage Event from Focus on the Family! Saturday, October 10, 6:30 p.m. MST. Premieres on YouTube.

Join the Perfect 10 Marriage event!

The Perfect 10 Marriage is a free online event for couples who want to enjoy their marriage and build a strong relationship.

In less than 90 minutes, couples from around the world talk about the big issues all couple face … and they share how they’ve worked through these issues and grown closer in the process.

Join this whirlwind world tour, share the laughter and heart-to-heart conversations and then learn how to work toward a “perfect 10” in your marriage! The Perfect 10 Marriage event premieres Saturday, October 10 on YouTube.

Take the free Marriage Assessment

Before you watch the Perfect 10 Marriage event, take the free free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family. The assessment will help you identify key areas where your marriage needs improvement and the tools that will help you strengthen your bond with your spouse.

Speakers and Topics

Our guest speakers are couples from around the world — Egypt, New Zealand, Costa Rica, South Africa and Malaysia. They’ll talk about issues every couple faces:

  • Communication
  • Time Together
  • Conflict
  • Shared Responsibilities
  • Intimacy.

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley will moderate this event.

Invite friends to watch the Perfect 10 Marriage event

Share the Perfect 10 Marriage event with a friend!

  • “Watch the Perfect 10 Marriage event from Focus on the Family! Available on YouTube Saturday, October 10 @ 6:30 p.m., MST. #Perfect10MarriageEvent.”

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

