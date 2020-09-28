What surprised you most about your Marriage Assessment results? Why did it surprise you?
What strength stood out the most? Why? How can you continue to grow in this area?
Which weakness surprised you? Why? How can you turn this area into a strength?
On a scale of 1 to 10, ask your spouse how you are doing as a husband or wife. Then ask you you can move the number in a positive direction.
Start the conversation by asking for God’s help.
Make growth — not conflict — the goal of your conversation.
Commit to a safe conversation. It’s an opportunity to listen to your spouse and share how you want to grow in the coming year.
Make it your goal to better understand your spouse’s perspective.
Give your spouse the benefit of the doubt.
Practice good listening skills. Give your spouse good eye contact and resist interrupting him or her. Repeat back what your spouse says.
Be curious. Ask follow-up questions to gain a deeper understanding.
Relax. It’s OK if the conversation is awkward or if you make mistakes. Remember that growth is the goal of the discussion.
Close your conversation by thanking God for your spouse.